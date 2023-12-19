At least from a Fantasy perspective, Monday night's game wasn't necessarily a great one, though it ended up being a pretty fun game, as Drew Lock led an unlikely game-winning drive that is going to send Eagles fans to smash the panic button.

Lock wasn't great overall Monday, but he came up with maybe the drive of his life in the game's final minutes before hitting Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 29-yard touchdown grab, followed by one of the most incredible interceptions of the season by Julien Love to cost the Eagles their third straight game. It was a wild ending to what was a pretty sleepy game for the first 55 minutes or so, and the Fantasy production mostly reflects that: Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Walker were the only players to even reach 15 PPR points.

And now we're on to Week 16. Well, some of us, and if you opened this newsletter this morning, I'm going to assume you're one of the lucky ones. I did not have a great Week 16, losing in five of my eight remaining leagues, but hey, that still means I've got three leagues to care about. And in two of them, I'm the defending co-champion – in the third, a Dynasty league with Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, Dan Schneier and a few other FFT friends, I'm going for my third championship in seven seasons. So, I've still got plenty to play for, both for championships and, more importantly, bragging rights.

Unfortunately, I'll be without Ja'Marr Chase in one of those leagues, it seems, as Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Chase's shoulder injury is expected to keep him out at least for this week's game against the Steelers, if not longer. We might also be without Chris Olave, as he didn't practice Monday due to his ankle injury, as the Saints begin preparation for Thursday's game against the Rams. We'll have more updates on the injuries you need to know about for Week 16 as the week goes on, but it's already a bad start.

If you need replacements for those two, we've got some wide receivers to look for in this week's breakdown of the top waiver-wire targets in today's newsletter, along with the first look at my rankings for Week 16.