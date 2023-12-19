Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 9 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.2 We don't know if Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) will play in Week 16 at Kansas City, but if he's out again then White has the potential to be a high-end flex in all leagues. White did well for Jacobs in Week 15 against the Chargers with 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets. This is a tougher matchup against the Chiefs, and we'll see if Ameer Abdullah has a bigger role if the Raiders are trailing. But White played 70 percent of the snaps against the Chargers and did well, so he should be the primary running back against the Chiefs if Jacobs remains out.

Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 25 REYDS 192 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.2 Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is expected to return in Week 16 against the Raiders, but I wouldn't be surprised if McKinnon still has a decent role in tandem with Pacheco. In two games without Pacheco, McKinnon only had seven touches in each outing, but he found the end zone three times (one passing, one rushing, one receiving). Going back to last season, McKinnon now has 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns in December and January over a span of nine games. The Chiefs love him near the goal line, and he could be a flex in all leagues moving forward, including against Las Vegas. And if Pacheco remains out in Week 16 then McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (51 percent rostered) would both be flex options against the Raiders.

Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -2 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 9 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 Brown could be awesome if the Bengals gave him the full-time role -- which might happen in 2024 -- and he's done well as a flex over the past two games in tandem with Joe Mixon. He has three catches in each of those two outings against the Colts and Vikings, and he's scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each game. He also has three games in a row with at least seven carries. Mixon will remain the No. 1 running back for the Bengals in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, but Brown can be a flex option in deeper leagues.

Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CHI -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 274 REC 28 REYDS 155 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 The Bears have a great matchup in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but it's a guessing game of who will lead the team in touches. I'd lean toward D'Onta Foreman, but Johnson and Khalil Herbert (64 percent rostered) will also be in the mix. For Johnson, he's coming off a productive game against the Browns in Week 15 where he played the most snaps at 49 percent, and he finished with five carries for 36 yards and four catches for 24 yards on six targets. But in Week 14 against Detroit, he only had one carry for 6 yards. He might only be needed if the Bears are trailing, which might not happen against the Cardinals, so be cautious with him this week. As for Herbert, he's a desperation play at best. In his past two games, he has nine carries for 16 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target.

Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 313 REC 17 REYDS 85 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 Keaton Mitchell (ACL) is out for the season, and Hill will now see more touches in tandem with Gus Edwards to close the year. The Ravens don't have an easy schedule (at SF in Week 16 and vs. Miami in Week 17), but Hill has the potential to be a flex option if Baltimore uses him as a change of pace option to Edwards. In the first nine weeks of the season, which is when Mitchell was either on IR or had a minimal role, Hill averaged 7.3 carries for 31.4 yards to go with 1.9 receptions for 8.4 yards. And Hill would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Edwards were forced to miss any time.

Trey Sermon RB IND Indianapolis • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 The Colts are hopeful Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and Zack Moss (shoulder) can play in Week 16 at Atlanta, but if both are out then Sermon and Tyler Goodson (1 percent rostered) would share the workload for Indianapolis. That's what happened in Week 15 against Pittsburgh with Taylor out and when Moss got hurt. Sermon led the team with 17 carries for 88 yards, and Goodson added 11 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 10 yards on two targets. I'd lean toward Sermon as the one to add, but both Colts running backs are worth monitoring in case Taylor and Moss can't play in Week 16.