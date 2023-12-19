The good news for Week 16 is C.J. Stroud (concussion), Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Isiah Pacheo (shoulder) and Tyreek Hill (ankle) might be coming back from injuries to help in the Fantasy semifinals. That's great because Fantasy managers could use some reinforcements.
The bad news is Keaton Mitchell (ACL) is out for the season after getting hurt in Week 15, and other players injured this past week include Trevor Lawrence (concussion), Michael Pittman (concussion), Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), Jayden Reed (toe) and Marquise Brown (heel). We're also awaiting the status of Josh Jacobs (knee), Chris Olave (ankle), Keenan Allen (heel) and Nico Collins (calf), among others.
As you can see, you might have to replace some big-time stars in your Fantasy lineup, which isn't fun. But thankfully, there are quality replacement options you can find on the waiver wire, so let's get to it.
We want to make sure you give yourself the best chance to win in Week 16. After all, the Fantasy championship game is one week away, and advancing to that round is all that matters right now.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 16 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Trevor Lawrence (concussion), C.J. Stroud (concussion), Will Levis (ankle), Kenny Pickett (ankle) and Zach Wilson (concussion).
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Geno Smith (79 percent rostered) and Baker Mayfield (77 percent). We'll see if Smith or Drew Lock starts for Seattle this week at Tennessee, and either one should be considered a streamer against the Titans. Smith scored 35.9 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 13 and then sat the past two games with a groin injury. ... Mayfield has top-10 potential this week against the Jaguars, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Mayfield has scored 61.1 Fantasy points in his past two games against Atlanta and Green Bay.
Add in this order:
Joe Flacco QB
CLE Cleveland • #15
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Flacco has scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in all three starts for the Browns, with at least two touchdowns in each outing and at least 311 passing yards in his past two contests. This week, he gets to face a Texans defense that has allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. I like Flacco as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.
Nick Mullens QB
MIN Minnesota • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mullens scored 21.1 Fantasy points in his first start for the Vikings in Week 15 at Cincinnati. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 16 against Detroit. The Lions are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points. Mullens is an excellent streaming option in Week 16.
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Carr just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 15 against the Giants with 26.3 points, and he did that without Chris Olave (ankle). Hopefully, Olave can return in Week 16 at the Rams, and Carr now has five passing touchdowns in his past two outings against the Panthers and Giants. The Rams are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points against Los Angeles. Carr is a good streaming option in deeper leagues, especially if Olave is healthy.
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Minshew has scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and hopefully Michael Pittman (concussion) can return in Week 16 after he was knocked out in Week 15 against Pittsburgh. The Falcons have allowed four of their past seven quarterbacks to score at least 23.4 Fantasy points, and Minshew should be considered a good streaming option in deeper leagues, especially if Pittman is healthy.
ATL Atlanta • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Falcons are benching Desmond Ridder and going with Heinicke in Week 16 against the Colts, and Heinicke could start for the rest of the season as Atlanta is trying to get into the playoffs. He's not an option in one-quarterback leagues, but Heinicke could be useful in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against the Colts. He started and finished one game this season in Week 9 against Minnesota and scored 16.7 Fantasy points, and he should be in that range in Week 16 against the Colts.
Drew Lock QB
SEA Seattle • #2
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll see if Lock or Geno Smith starts in Week 16 at Tennessee, and either one should be considered a streaming option against the Titans. For Lock, he only scored 14.1 Fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 15, but he threw a game-winning touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with under a minute left, which should give him confidence moving forward. And he had 19.3 Fantasy points when he started at San Francisco in Week 14. This is a favorable matchup against Tennessee, and Lock is a good streaming option in deeper leagues if he starts again for Seattle.
Running Backs
- Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Zack Moss (shoulder), Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (knee), A.J. Dillon (thumb) and Elijah Mitchell (knee).
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Antonio Gibson (76 percent rostered), Ty Chandler (75 percent), Tyjae Spears (72 percent) and D'Onta Foreman (68 percent). Gibson struggled in Week 15 at the Rams with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) out with only 8.5 PPR points, but Gibson still had five catches for 20 yards on five targets. That's now five games with at least four catches in his past five outings, and he can be a useful flex option in PPR in Week 16 at the Jets. ... Chandler is a must-start running back in Week 16 against Detroit if Alexander Mattison (ankle) remains out. In Week 15 with Mattison out at Cincinnati, Chandler had 23 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He might even remain the No. 1 running back for the Vikings even when Mattison is healthy. ... Derrick Henry should still lead the Titans in touches to close the season, but with Tennessee eliminated from the playoffs, maybe the team gives Spears more chances to prove he's the running back of the future. And we know if the Titans fall behind in Week 16 against Seattle then Spears will get plenty of touches. He's a potential flex option in deeper leagues against the Seahawks, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. ... Foreman was bad in Week 15 at Cleveland with six carries for minus-6 yards, and he split touches with Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, with Johnson leading the Bears in snaps. But I'll go back to Foreman as a flex option in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. This could be a huge week for Foreman if he remains the No. 1 option in Chicago's backfield.
Add in this order:
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't know if Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) will play in Week 16 at Kansas City, but if he's out again then White has the potential to be a high-end flex in all leagues. White did well for Jacobs in Week 15 against the Chargers with 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets. This is a tougher matchup against the Chiefs, and we'll see if Ameer Abdullah has a bigger role if the Raiders are trailing. But White played 70 percent of the snaps against the Chargers and did well, so he should be the primary running back against the Chiefs if Jacobs remains out.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is expected to return in Week 16 against the Raiders, but I wouldn't be surprised if McKinnon still has a decent role in tandem with Pacheco. In two games without Pacheco, McKinnon only had seven touches in each outing, but he found the end zone three times (one passing, one rushing, one receiving). Going back to last season, McKinnon now has 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns in December and January over a span of nine games. The Chiefs love him near the goal line, and he could be a flex in all leagues moving forward, including against Las Vegas. And if Pacheco remains out in Week 16 then McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (51 percent rostered) would both be flex options against the Raiders.
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Brown could be awesome if the Bengals gave him the full-time role -- which might happen in 2024 -- and he's done well as a flex over the past two games in tandem with Joe Mixon. He has three catches in each of those two outings against the Colts and Vikings, and he's scored at least 8.1 PPR points in each game. He also has three games in a row with at least seven carries. Mixon will remain the No. 1 running back for the Bengals in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, but Brown can be a flex option in deeper leagues.
CHI Chicago • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bears have a great matchup in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but it's a guessing game of who will lead the team in touches. I'd lean toward D'Onta Foreman, but Johnson and Khalil Herbert (64 percent rostered) will also be in the mix. For Johnson, he's coming off a productive game against the Browns in Week 15 where he played the most snaps at 49 percent, and he finished with five carries for 36 yards and four catches for 24 yards on six targets. But in Week 14 against Detroit, he only had one carry for 6 yards. He might only be needed if the Bears are trailing, which might not happen against the Cardinals, so be cautious with him this week. As for Herbert, he's a desperation play at best. In his past two games, he has nine carries for 16 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Keaton Mitchell (ACL) is out for the season, and Hill will now see more touches in tandem with Gus Edwards to close the year. The Ravens don't have an easy schedule (at SF in Week 16 and vs. Miami in Week 17), but Hill has the potential to be a flex option if Baltimore uses him as a change of pace option to Edwards. In the first nine weeks of the season, which is when Mitchell was either on IR or had a minimal role, Hill averaged 7.3 carries for 31.4 yards to go with 1.9 receptions for 8.4 yards. And Hill would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Edwards were forced to miss any time.
Trey Sermon RB
IND Indianapolis • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts are hopeful Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and Zack Moss (shoulder) can play in Week 16 at Atlanta, but if both are out then Sermon and Tyler Goodson (1 percent rostered) would share the workload for Indianapolis. That's what happened in Week 15 against Pittsburgh with Taylor out and when Moss got hurt. Sermon led the team with 17 carries for 88 yards, and Goodson added 11 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 10 yards on two targets. I'd lean toward Sermon as the one to add, but both Colts running backs are worth monitoring in case Taylor and Moss can't play in Week 16.
BUF Buffalo • #28
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray can be an interesting flex play in Week 16 at the Chargers. James Cook has become a stud for the Bills with at least 16 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should be excellent against the Chargers. But if the Bills have a big lead then Murray can help close out the game, especially with Ty Johnson (shoulder) banged up. The Chargers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Murray just scored a touchdown last week against the Cowboys.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: Tyreek Hill (ankle), Chris Olave (ankle), Michael Pittman (concussion), Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), Nico Collins (calf), Keenan Allen (heel), Jayden Reed (toe), Christian Watson (hamstring), Marquise Brown (heel), Zay Jones (hamstring) and Michael Thomas (knee).
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (72 percent rostered) and Noah Brown (70 percent). Smith-Njigba was quiet in Week 15 against Philadelphia until he caught a 29-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left to give Seattle the win. He finished the game with four catches for 48 yards on four targets, but that was also with Drew Lock under center. If Geno Smith returns in Week 16 at Tennessee then that makes Smith-Njigba more attractive as a Fantasy option, and he should be rostered in more leagues. ... Brown is my favorite receiver to add this week where available. He just had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Titans with Nico Collins (calf) out, and Brown has done well when Collins has missed time. In three games where Collins was hurt (Week 9 against Tampa Bay, Week 10 at Cincinnati and Week 15), Brown has scored at least 22.2 PPR points in each outing. Keep an eye on Collins, as well as C.J. Stroud (concussion), but Brown could be a borderline starter in all leagues if he's the No. 1 target again in Week 16 against Cleveland.
Add in this order:
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
In his past three games, Samuel has 18 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets against Dallas, Miami and the Rams, and he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in Week 16 at the Jets. It's not an easy matchup since the Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Samuel has been featured for the Commanders and could be a starter in three-receiver leagues.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Keep an eye on Keenan Allen (heel), who missed Week 15 at Las Vegas, but Palmer is worth adding whether Allen plays or not moving forward. Palmer returned against the Raiders after missing the previous six games with a knee injury and caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Easton Stick is the new quarterback for the Chargers with Justin Herbert (finger) out, but Stick should lean on Palmer, especially since the Chargers will likely be trailing in Week 16 against the Bills. Palmer can be used as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues, with his value higher if Allen remains out.
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Packers might be without Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) in Week 16 at Carolina, which bodes well for Wicks, who just had a huge game in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. Against the Buccaneers, Wicks had six catches for 97 yards on seven targets, and he now has 13 targets in his past two games. He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Panthers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Jordan Love would likely lean on Wicks if Watson and Reed are out. Wicks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Boyd will get a boost in value if Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is out in Week 16 at Pittsburgh as expected, and we'll see when Chase is able to return. Boyd doesn't have the same upside as he would with Joe Burrow (wrist), but Jake Browning should give Boyd the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He has seven games this season with at least seven targets, and Boyd scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of them. With Chase out, Boyd should get seven-plus targets against the Steelers in Week 16.
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Shaheed flopped in Week 15 against the Giants with Chris Olave (ankle) out with only three catches for 36 yards on four targets. We'll see if Olave can return to action in Week 16 at the Rams, and I would use Shaheed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Olave can't play. The Rams have allowed four receivers to score at least 18 PPR points in their past two games against Baltimore and Washington, and Shaheed should be more of a go-to option in this matchup for Derek Carr if Olave is out.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Colts could need help in their receiving corps if Michael Pittman (concussion) is out in Week 16 at Atlanta, and Josh Downs (70 percent rostered), Pierce and D.J. Montgomery (1 percent) are all worth a look. I'd lean toward Downs first, even though he struggled recently, but he has the most upside of this trio. While he's been held to 9.3 PPR points or less in six games in a row, he still has the best rapport with Gardner Minshew, which should matter. Pierce only has one game this season with more than 8.3 PPR points, but he could be a big-play threat for Minshew if he sees an increase in targets. And Montgomery just had his first catches of the season in Week 15 with two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets (he also dropped a touchdown against Pittsburgh), and he would also get a boost in value with Pittman sidelined. I rank them Downs, Pierce and Montgomery, but hopefully Pittman will play and dominate as always.
LAR L.A. Rams • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tutu Atwell (concussion) is expected to return in Week 16 against the Saints, but Robinson has stepped up in the past three games and could be useful again, even with Atwell back. Despite sharing the field with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Robinson has scored a touchdown in three games in a row. He has 18 targets over that span for nine catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns, and Matthew Stafford has helped Robinson be productive for Fantasy managers. In deeper leagues, Robinson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and hopefully he can score for the fourth game in a row.
Tight Ends
- Injuries: Hunter Henry (knee) and Luke Musgrave (abdomen).
- Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Isaiah Likely (76 percent rostered), Dalton Schultz (76 percent) and Pat Freiermuth (76 percent). Likely has been a star with Mark Andrews (ankle) out, and Likely has 10 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against the Rams and Jaguars. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 at San Francisco, but Likely remains a No. 1 tight end in all leagues. ... Schultz was quiet in Week 15 at Tennessee in his first game back after being out for two games with an injured hamstring, and C.J. Stroud (concussion) was also absent. Schultz had four catches for 58 yards on five targets against the Titans, but hopefully, he'll do more in Week 16 against Cleveland. Stroud should return for that matchup, and we'll see about Nico Collins (calf) as well. If Collins is out again then Schultz is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Freiermuth's best game this season came against the Bengals in Week 12 when he had nine catches for 120 yards on 11 targets. We'll see if Mason Rudolph will lean on Freiermuth in the rematch, and Cincinnati is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Just keep in mind that since Week 12, Freiermuth only has nine catches for 63 yards on 16 targets in three games, but hopefully, history repeats itself for Freiermuth against the Bengals this week.
Add in this order:
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waller's return from a five-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 15 at New Orleans was OK with four catches for 40 yards on six targets. I'm hopeful for better production in Week 16 at Philadelphia, and Waller is worth using as a low-end No. 1 tight end in all leagues. He will hopefully play more than 42 percent of the snaps now that he's healthy, and Tommy DeVito should lean on Waller against the Eagles, especially since the Giants will likely be chasing points on the road.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Keep an eye on Henry's health after he injured his knee in Week 15 against Kansas City. Prior to going down, Henry was having a standout game with seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. In two games with Bailey Zappe, Henry has 10 catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets, and he could be a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 16 at Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
Tucker Kraft TE
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Kraft continues to be a playmaker for the Packers, who might need him if Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) are out in Week 16 at Carolina. It's not an easy matchup since the Panthers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Kraft has 16 targets in his past three games and two touchdowns in his past four outings. In his past two contests against the Giants and Tampa Bay, Kraft has eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 10.4 PPR points in each outing. He's a solid streaming tight end in Week 16 if Watson and Reed can't play against the Panthers.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Everett is worth using as a low-end starting option in PPR for Week 16 against the Bills, especially if Keenan Allen (heel) is out. Everett has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in four games in a row, and he just had five catches for 41 yards on eight targets against the Raiders in Week 16 with Allen out. Easton Stick will hopefully continue to lean on Everett, and the Chargers will likely be chasing points against the Bills in Week 16, which bodes well for Everett getting plenty of targets.
DST
- Broncos (45 percent rostered) vs. NE
- Bears (13 percent rostered) vs. ARI
- Packers (63 percent rostered) at CAR
- Commanders (20 percent rostered) at NYJ
- Rams (55 percent rostered) vs. NO
- Colts (61 percent rostered) at ATL
- Seahawks (32 percent rostered) at TEN
KICKERS
- Lucas Havrisik (57 percent rostered) vs. NO
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (10 percent rostered) vs. CLE
- Tyler Bass (64 percent rostered) at LAC
- Jason Myers (60 percent rostered) at TEN
- Wil Lutz (25 percent rostered) vs. NE