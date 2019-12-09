Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 15: Best players to add include Raheem Mostert, A.J. Brown

The playoffs are in full swing and owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line in Week 14, with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffering a hamstring injury against the Colts that may cause him to miss Tampa Bay's matchup against the Lions on Sunday. Saints tight end Jared Cook, who's scored four touchdowns in his last four outings, suffered a head injury against the 49ers and his status for New Orleans' showdown against the Colts remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who's the first Raiders rookie to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark, missed Sunday's game against Tennessee with a shoulder injury. With so many injuries happening to key players across the Fantasy football landscape, the Week 15 waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which players you should target on the waiver wire this week, you absolutely need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 15 waiver wire: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert has stormed onto the scene in recent weeks for the Niners, scoring at least one touchdown in his last three games. In San Francisco's thrilling victory over the Saints on Sunday, Mostert carried the ball 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes for 40 yards and another score. Even with both Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman in the lineup, the fifth-year running back ended up leading the 49ers' backfield in touches (12), yards (109) and touchdowns (two). He'll look to make himself a staple in San Francisco's backfield again in Week 15 against the Falcons, a defense that gives up 26.4 points per game, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 15: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown appears to be the biggest benefactor on Tennessee's offense since the Titans turned to Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback. In fact, the rookie wide receiver out of Ole Miss has recorded at least 135 receiving yards in two of his last three games. In Tennessee's victory over Oakland on Sunday, Brown hauled in five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Brown gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Texans, a defense that just gave up over 300 yards passing and three touchdown receptions to the Denver Broncos.

