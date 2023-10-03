Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was the 21st wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft but the fifth-rounder has very quickly become a household name in Fantasy football. With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) beginning the season on IR, Nacua has slotted in as the No. 1 receiver for the Rams and anybody who landed Nacua on the Fantasy football waiver wire is reaping the benefits. Nacua leads the NFL with 39 receptions and that's also an NFL record through the first four games of a career. Now he's an automatic start for thousands of Fantasy football managers.

However, identifying players like Nacua who can make an immediate impact on the Fantasy football waiver wire is always a challenge and if you're in a league with a free agent acquisition budget, knowing what to spend adds another layer of difficulty. Having a list of potential waiver wire targets and players to add as well as some advice on what your rivals might be willing to spend could give you a huge leg up. Before making any Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 5

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 5 waiver wire: Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin. The undrafted free agent was a star at Division II Notre Dame College and then transferred to Youngstown State, where he set an NCAA record for rushing yards with 8,166.

He made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp and looked dynamic in a come-from behind win over the Bears on Sunday, rushing seven times for 72 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards and a score. With Javonte Williams (hip) likely to miss some time, McLaughlin will be highly sought and is available in 97% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Gibbs has him as a top RB priority for this week's waiver wire.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson. The Stanford product never had more than 672 receiving yards in five seasons in Palo Alto and finished his collegiate career with 134 catches for 1,662 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, Arizona saw enough to spend a third-round pick on him and he's already making an impact.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound rookie has 14 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns in his first four games and he's coming off his best performance last week. Wilson caught all seven of his targets for 76 yards and two scores. He's played in 68% of Arizona's offensive snaps this season and he has a clearly growing role in the passing attack yet is available in 95% of CBS leagues.

How to set your Week 5 waiver wire claims

