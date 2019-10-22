Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 8: Best players to add include Chase Edmonds, Corey Davis

The Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players returned from injury and put on impressive performances. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) returned from a three-game hiatus and impressed against the Cardinals. Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 72 yards and a rushing touchdown, while catching three passes for eight yards. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (quad) also returned after catching just one pass against the Jets the week prior and lit up the Eagles' secondary, catching all five of his targets for 106 yards. Injuries to key players will also drive owners to the Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire, as Adam Thielen (hamstring), Matt Ryan (ankle) and Kerryon Johnson (knee) all suffered injuries on Sunday. Will Ryan's injury dilute Julio Jones' value moving forward? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire picks. And with Fantasy football injuries beginning to pile up across the league, the wire will be stocked with players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. In fact, FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him. Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 8. He's sharing his top Fantasy football picks only at SportsLine.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 8 waiver wire: Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds.

Edmonds stormed onto the scene for Arizona on Sunday against the Giants, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while catching two passes for 24 yards. Edmonds has seen his role increase in recent weeks with David Johnson dealing with a nagging ankle injury. Edmonds is owned in 71 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but if he's still on your waiver wire, he should be your top priority this week.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 8: Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.

Davis and the entire offense saw their stock rise significantly with Ryan Tannehill under center for Tennessee. In Sunday's victory over the Chargers, Davis hauled-in six-of-seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-3 receiver has been targeted at least five times in three of his last four games and he's expected to remain heavily involved in the Titans' aerial attack moving forward. That bodes well for Davis this week against the Buccaneers, who gave up 11 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns to Michael Thomas in their last road game.

