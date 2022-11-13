The bye-week teams in Week 10 don't feature a ton of Fantasy superstars, but you'll surely miss Rhamondre Stevenson and Joe Mixon, both of whom look like top 10 running backs right now (at least!). Michael Carter, James Robinson, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the backs on the Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, and Jets are easier to stomach losing, though that doesn't mean there's an overwhelming number of great choices here. In fact, once you hit RB18 or so this week, you start to run out of running backs I feel great about starting.
Jonathan Taylor is inside that group of guys I trust knowing he's going to play this week. The Colts seem like a disaster around him, and the lingering ankle injury adds plenty of risk. But I get the feeling Jeff Saturday is going to want to establish the run, and Taylor is still arguably the most skilled running back in the league when healthy. There's risk, sure, but if Taylor is active, I'm probably starting him.
Here are my rankings for Week 10 at running back:
- Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
- Austin Ekeler @SF
- Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
- Derrick Henry vs. DEN
- Alvin Kamara @PIT
- Travis Etienne @KC
- Josh Jacobs vs. IND
- Nick Chubb @MIA
- Jonathan Taylor @LV
- Dalvin Cook @BUF
- Dameon Pierce @NYG
- Aaron Jones vs. DAL
- Miles Sanders vs. WAS
- James Conner @LAR
- Antonio Gibson @PHI
- David Montgomery vs. DET
- Devin Singletary vs. MIN
- Kareem Hunt @MIA
- Jamaal Williams @CHI
- Khalil Herbert vs. DET
- Najee Harris vs. NO
- Tony Pollard @GB
- Ezekiel Elliott @GB
- Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
- Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
- D'Andre Swift @CHI
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
- A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
- Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
- Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
- Melvin Gordon @TEN
- Latavius Murray @TEN
- Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
- Jaylen Warren vs. NO
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
- Rex Burkhead @NYG
- Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
- Eno Benjamin @LAR
- Sony Michel @SF
- Alexander Mattison @BUF
- Jamycal Hasty @KC
- Jordan Wilkins @LV
- Deon Jackson @LV
- Dwayne Washington @PIT
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS
- Matt Breida vs. HOU
- Cam Akers vs. ARI
- Boston Scott vs. WAS
- James Cook vs. MIN
- Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC