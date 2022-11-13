NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports

The bye-week teams in Week 10 don't feature a ton of Fantasy superstars, but you'll surely miss Rhamondre Stevenson and Joe Mixon, both of whom look like top 10 running backs right now (at least!). Michael Carter, James Robinson, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the backs on the Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, and Jets are easier to stomach losing, though that doesn't mean there's an overwhelming number of great choices here. In fact, once you hit RB18 or so this week, you start to run out of running backs I feel great about starting.

Jonathan Taylor is inside that group of guys I trust knowing he's going to play this week. The Colts seem like a disaster around him, and the lingering ankle injury adds plenty of risk. But I get the feeling Jeff Saturday is going to want to establish the run, and Taylor is still arguably the most skilled running back in the league when healthy. There's risk, sure, but if Taylor is active, I'm probably starting him.  

Here are my rankings for Week 10 at running back: 

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
  2. Austin Ekeler @SF
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
  4. Derrick Henry vs. DEN
  5. Alvin Kamara @PIT
  6. Travis Etienne @KC
  7. Josh Jacobs vs. IND
  8. Nick Chubb @MIA
  9. Jonathan Taylor @LV
  10. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  11. Dameon Pierce @NYG
  12. Aaron Jones vs. DAL
  13. Miles Sanders vs. WAS
  14. James Conner @LAR
  15. Antonio Gibson @PHI
  16. David Montgomery vs. DET
  17. Devin Singletary vs. MIN
  18. Kareem Hunt @MIA
  19. Jamaal Williams @CHI
  20. Khalil Herbert vs. DET
  21. Najee Harris vs. NO
  22. Tony Pollard @GB
  23. Ezekiel Elliott @GB
  24. Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
  25. Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
  26. D'Andre Swift @CHI
  27. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
  28. A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
  29. Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
  30. Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
  31. Melvin Gordon @TEN
  32. Latavius Murray @TEN
  33. Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
  34. Jaylen Warren vs. NO
  35. Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
  36. Rex Burkhead @NYG
  37. Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
  38. Eno Benjamin @LAR
  39. Sony Michel @SF
  40. Alexander Mattison @BUF
  41. Jamycal Hasty @KC
  42. Jordan Wilkins @LV
  43. Deon Jackson @LV
  44. Dwayne Washington @PIT
  45. Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS
  46. Matt Breida vs. HOU
  47. Cam Akers vs. ARI
  48. Boston Scott vs. WAS
  49. James Cook vs. MIN
  50. Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC