The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. As of Monday, the injury report doesn't look too bad at RB, with Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce the biggest names I'm not currently projecting to play.

There is one other name you won't find in my rankings, at least as of Thursday afternoon, and that's De'Von Achane. The Dolphins rookie star had his window opened to return from IR this week and the team is hoping to have him back, but I'm not projecting him to play just yet. That means if you have Joe Mixon or Gus Edwards playing Thursday night and no other good options, I'd go with them ahead of Achane. However, if Achane is cleared, I would probably rank him as a low-end RB2 in his return, in a game the Dolphins should be leading in. He has top-12 potential, obviously, but in the first game back, I'm being just a little more cautious where I'd rank him -- especially since we don't know he's going to play.

But, once he is cleared, Achane may not leave your lineup again.

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 11 Running Back Rankings