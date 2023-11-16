getty-david-montgomery-jahmyr-gibbs-lions.jpg

The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. As of Monday, the injury report doesn't look too bad at RB, with Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce the biggest names I'm not currently projecting to play. 

There is one other name you won't find in my rankings, at least as of Thursday afternoon, and that's De'Von Achane. The Dolphins rookie star had his window opened to return from IR this week and the team is hoping to have him back, but I'm not projecting him to play just yet. That means if you have Joe Mixon or Gus Edwards playing Thursday night and no other good options, I'd go with them ahead of Achane. However, if Achane is cleared, I would probably rank him as a low-end RB2 in his return, in a game the Dolphins should be leading in. He has top-12 potential, obviously, but in the first game back, I'm being just a little more cautious where I'd rank him -- especially since we don't know he's going to play. 

But, once he is cleared, Achane may not leave your lineup again. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 11 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Josh Jacobs @MIA
  3. Austin Ekeler @GB
  4. Travis Etienne vs. TEN
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI
  6. Rachaad White @SF
  7. Breece Hall @BUF
  8. James Conner @HOU
  9. David Montgomery vs. CHI
  10. Derrick Henry @JAX
  11. Joe Mixon @BAL
  12. D'Andre Swift @KC
  13. Aaron Jones vs. LAC
  14. Isiah Pacheco vs. PHI
  15. Javonte Williams vs. MIN
  16. Tony Pollard @CAR
  17. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  18. James Cook vs. NYJ
  19. Raheem Mostert vs. LV
  20. Kenneth Walker @LAR
  21. Devin Singletary vs. ARI
  22. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  23. Jerome Ford vs. PIT
  24. Gus Edwards vs. CIN
  25. Ty Chandler @DEN
  26. Najee Harris @CLE
  27. Jaylen Warren @CLE
  28. Darrell Henderson vs. SEA
  29. Chuba Hubbard vs. DAL
  30. D'Onta Foreman @DET
  31. Tyjae Spears @JAX
  32. Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
  33. Zach Charbonnet @LAR
  34. Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
  35. AJ Dillon vs. LAC
  36. Kenneth Gainwell @KC
  37. Roschon Johnson @DET
  38. Latavius Murray vs. NYJ
  39. Chase Edmonds @SF
  40. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  41. Justice Hill vs. CIN
  42. Mike Boone vs. ARI
  43. Jerick McKinnon vs. PHI
  44. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. LV
  45. Samaje Perine vs. MIN
  46. Keaton Mitchell vs. CIN
  47. Rico Dowdle @CAR
  48. Keaontay Ingram @HOU
  49. Royce Freeman vs. SEA
  50. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  51. Trayveon Williams @BAL
  52. Salvon Ahmed vs. LV
  53. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. MIN
  54. Tank Bigsby vs. TEN
  55. Khalil Herbert @DET
  56. Joshua Kelley @GB
  57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. PHI
  58. Kene Nwangwu @DEN
  59. Elijah Mitchell vs. TB
  60. Pierre Strong vs. PIT