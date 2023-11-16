The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. As of Monday, the injury report doesn't look too bad at RB, with Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce the biggest names I'm not currently projecting to play.
There is one other name you won't find in my rankings, at least as of Thursday afternoon, and that's De'Von Achane. The Dolphins rookie star had his window opened to return from IR this week and the team is hoping to have him back, but I'm not projecting him to play just yet. That means if you have Joe Mixon or Gus Edwards playing Thursday night and no other good options, I'd go with them ahead of Achane. However, if Achane is cleared, I would probably rank him as a low-end RB2 in his return, in a game the Dolphins should be leading in. He has top-12 potential, obviously, but in the first game back, I'm being just a little more cautious where I'd rank him -- especially since we don't know he's going to play.
But, once he is cleared, Achane may not leave your lineup again.
Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues:
Week 11 Running Back Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Josh Jacobs @MIA
- Austin Ekeler @GB
- Travis Etienne vs. TEN
- Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI
- Rachaad White @SF
- Breece Hall @BUF
- James Conner @HOU
- David Montgomery vs. CHI
- Derrick Henry @JAX
- Joe Mixon @BAL
- D'Andre Swift @KC
- Aaron Jones vs. LAC
- Isiah Pacheco vs. PHI
- Javonte Williams vs. MIN
- Tony Pollard @CAR
- Saquon Barkley @WAS
- James Cook vs. NYJ
- Raheem Mostert vs. LV
- Kenneth Walker @LAR
- Devin Singletary vs. ARI
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
- Jerome Ford vs. PIT
- Gus Edwards vs. CIN
- Ty Chandler @DEN
- Najee Harris @CLE
- Jaylen Warren @CLE
- Darrell Henderson vs. SEA
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DAL
- D'Onta Foreman @DET
- Tyjae Spears @JAX
- Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
- Zach Charbonnet @LAR
- Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
- AJ Dillon vs. LAC
- Kenneth Gainwell @KC
- Roschon Johnson @DET
- Latavius Murray vs. NYJ
- Chase Edmonds @SF
- Miles Sanders vs. DAL
- Justice Hill vs. CIN
- Mike Boone vs. ARI
- Jerick McKinnon vs. PHI
- Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. LV
- Samaje Perine vs. MIN
- Keaton Mitchell vs. CIN
- Rico Dowdle @CAR
- Keaontay Ingram @HOU
- Royce Freeman vs. SEA
- Dalvin Cook @BUF
- Trayveon Williams @BAL
- Salvon Ahmed vs. LV
- Jaleel McLaughlin vs. MIN
- Tank Bigsby vs. TEN
- Khalil Herbert @DET
- Joshua Kelley @GB
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. PHI
- Kene Nwangwu @DEN
- Elijah Mitchell vs. TB
- Pierre Strong vs. PIT