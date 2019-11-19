Fantasy Football Week 12 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
54
58
Dalvin Cook
49
52
Ezekiel Elliott
41
43
Saquon Barkley
32
36
Alvin Kamara
30
34
Josh Jacobs
29
30
Aaron Jones
28
31
Nick Chubb
27
30
Chris Carson
27
29
Derrick Henry
26
26
Leonard Fournette
25
28
Melvin Gordon
23
26
Le'Veon Bell
22
25
Todd Gurley
22
24
Mark Ingram
18
19
Phillip Lindsay
14
17
Joe Mixon
13
14
Austin Ekeler
12
15
James Conner
12
14
Devin Singletary
12
14
David Montgomery
12
13
Devonta Freeman
9
11
Tevin Coleman
9
11
Jordan Howard
9
9
Kenyan Drake
8
10
Marlon Mack
8
9
Sony Michel
8
8
Carlos Hyde
8
8
James White
7
11
Jamaal Williams
7
9
Miles Sanders
7
9
Damien Williams
6
8
Kareem Hunt
6
8
Royce Freeman
6
8
Ronald Jones
6
7
David Johnson
6
7
Bo Scarborough
6
6
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Derrius Guice
6
6
Tarik Cohen
5
7
Latavius Murray
5
6
Matt Breida
5
6
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
38
42
Tyreek Hill
30
33
Amari Cooper
28
32
Mike Evans
26
30
Julio Jones
26
30
Davante Adams
23
26
DeAndre Hopkins
22
26
Julian Edelman
20
24
Tyler Lockett
20
23
Chris Godwin
18
22
Kenny Golladay
17
20
Adam Thielen
17
20
Cooper Kupp
17
20
Keenan Allen
16
20
Stefon Diggs
16
19
D.J. Moore
14
18
T.Y. Hilton
14
17
Courtland Sutton
14
17
D.J. Chark
14
17
Odell Beckham
13
16
Michael Gallup
13
16
Allen Robinson
12
16
Tyrell Williams
11
13
DeVante Parker
10
13
D.K. Metcalf
9
12
Emmanuel Sanders
9
12
Deebo Samuel
9
12
Jarvis Landry
9
12
Golden Tate
8
12
A.J. Green
8
11
John Brown
8
11
Jamison Crowder
8
11
Calvin Ridley
8
10
Robert Woods
8
10
Marvin Jones
8
10
Alshon Jeffery
7
10
JuJu Smith-Schuster
7
9
Marquise Brown
7
9
Curtis Samuel
7
9
Christian Kirk
6
9
Tyler Boyd
6
9
Darius Slayton
6
8
Mohamed Sanu
6
7
Randall Cobb
5
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
22
25
George Kittle
18
21
Zach Ertz
17
20
Hunter Henry
17
20
Mark Andrews
14
16
Darren Waller
13
16
Austin Hooper
11
15
Evan Engram
11
14
Greg Olsen
6
8
Kyle Rudolph
5
7
Dallas Goedert
5
7
Ryan Griffin
5
7
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Lamar Jackson
33
66
Patrick Mahomes
25
50
Deshaun Watson
22
44
Russell Wilson
22
44
Dak Prescott
17
34
Aaron Rodgers
14
28
Drew Brees
14
28
Matt Ryan
12
24
Kyler Murray
10
20
Kirk Cousins
8
16
Jimmy Garoppolo
8
16
Jameis Winston
6
12
Tom Brady
6
12
Derek Carr
6
12
Josh Allen
6
12
Sam Darnold
5
10
Nick Foles
5
10
