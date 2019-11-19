Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

54

58

Dalvin Cook

49

52

Ezekiel Elliott

41

43

Saquon Barkley

32

36

Alvin Kamara

30

34

Josh Jacobs

29

30

Aaron Jones

28

31

Nick Chubb

27

30

Chris Carson

27

29

Derrick Henry

26

26

Leonard Fournette

25

28

Melvin Gordon

23

26

Le'Veon Bell

22

25

Todd Gurley

22

24

Mark Ingram

18

19

Phillip Lindsay

14

17

Joe Mixon

13

14

Austin Ekeler

12

15

James Conner

12

14

Devin Singletary

12

14

David Montgomery

12

13

Devonta Freeman

9

11

Tevin Coleman

9

11

Jordan Howard

9

9

Kenyan Drake

8

10

Marlon Mack

8

9

Sony Michel

8

8

Carlos Hyde

8

8

James White

7

11

Jamaal Williams

7

9

Miles Sanders

7

9

Damien Williams

6

8

Kareem Hunt

6

8

Royce Freeman

6

8

Ronald Jones

6

7

David Johnson

6

7

Bo Scarborough

6

6

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Derrius Guice

6

6

Tarik Cohen

5

7

Latavius Murray

5

6

Matt Breida

5

6

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

38

42

Tyreek Hill

30

33

Amari Cooper

28

32

Mike Evans

26

30

Julio Jones

26

30

Davante Adams

23

26

DeAndre Hopkins

22

26

Julian Edelman

20

24

Tyler Lockett

20

23

Chris Godwin

18

22

Kenny Golladay

17

20

Adam Thielen

17

20

Cooper Kupp

17

20

Keenan Allen

16

20

Stefon Diggs

16

19

D.J. Moore

14

18

T.Y. Hilton

14

17

Courtland Sutton

14

17

D.J. Chark

14

17

Odell Beckham

13

16

Michael Gallup

13

16

Allen Robinson

12

16

Tyrell Williams

11

13

DeVante Parker

10

13

D.K. Metcalf

9

12

Emmanuel Sanders

9

12

Deebo Samuel

9

12

Jarvis Landry

9

12

Golden Tate

8

12

A.J. Green

8

11

John Brown

8

11

Jamison Crowder

8

11

Calvin Ridley

8

10

Robert Woods

8

10

Marvin Jones

8

10

Alshon Jeffery

7

10

JuJu Smith-Schuster

7

9

Marquise Brown

7

9

Curtis Samuel

7

9

Christian Kirk

6

9

Tyler Boyd

6

9

Darius Slayton

6

8

Mohamed Sanu

6

7

Randall Cobb

5

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

22

25

George Kittle

18

21

Zach Ertz

17

20

Hunter Henry

17

20

Mark Andrews

14

16

Darren Waller

13

16

Austin Hooper

11

15

Evan Engram

11

14

Greg Olsen

6

8

Kyle Rudolph

5

7

Dallas Goedert

5

7

Ryan Griffin

5

7

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Lamar Jackson

33

66

Patrick Mahomes

25

50

Deshaun Watson

22

44

Russell Wilson

22

44

Dak Prescott

17

34

Aaron Rodgers

14

28

Drew Brees

14

28

Matt Ryan

12

24

Kyler Murray

10

20

Kirk Cousins

8

16

Jimmy Garoppolo

8

16

Jameis Winston

6

12

Tom Brady

6

12

Derek Carr

6

12

Josh Allen

6

12

Sam Darnold

5

10

Nick Foles

5

10

