Fantasy Football Week 12 Early Waiver Wire: Marlon Mack injury creates opportunity for Jonathan Williams

Injuries are one of the key ways Fantasy value is created, but it's always bittersweet to watch it in action, because it usually means we're losing another viable Fantasy option. Jonathan Williams looks like he will be the top add on waivers ahead of Week 12, but it's going to come at the expense of Marlon Mack, who suffered a fractured hand in Sunday's game.

Mack was gashing the Jaguars in Week 11, rushing for 109 yards on 14 carries, including a touchdown, but left the game and was ruled out almost immediately due to the hand injury. According to reports, Mack is set to undergo tests in the coming days to determine whether he needs surgery — which would obviously influence the timetable of his potential return — but he is already out for Thursday against the Texans. With Jordan Wilkins sitting out Week 11 due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week, it seems like Williams is going to be looking at a starting gig in just four short days.

But based on what we saw Sunday, that's not necessarily a bad thing because Williams was just as effective as Mack. He rushed for 116 yards on 13 carries and added 31 yards on his lone catch and target in the game. The Colts took advantage of a surprisingly advantageous matchup because the Jaguars came into Week 11 allowing the third-most yards per carry to opposing running backs in the NFL, and Williams looked good running behind a very good Colts line. Nyheim Hines still got his typical work, catching three of four passes thrown his way in addition to 11 yards on three rushes, including a touchdown. Expect Hines to remain in the game plan no matter who is starting for the Colts Thursday.

Williams has bounced around since being a fifth-round pick for the Bills in 2016, which means you shouldn't necessarily expect him to be a must-start Fantasy option if he does start in Week 12. Anyone who started Brian Hill fresh off the wire in Week 11 got burned by that approach. However, at the very least, Williams is looking at a significant role on a team that wants to run the ball — the Colts ranked third in rush attempts per game before they ran the ball 36 times Sunday.

Williams probably isn't going to replicate his effectiveness from Sunday, as the Texans have been a bit stouter against the run than the Jaguars have been. However, he's in a good spot and has a great opportunity, and should be a high priority add on waivers in all leagues heading into Week 12.

Here's who else you'll be targeting on waivers going into Week 12:

Week 12 Early Waiver Targets