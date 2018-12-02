Fantasy Football Week 13: PPR Cheat Sheet rankings for every player

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ravens at Falcons

Lamar Jackson (7.9) Matt Ryan (8.6) Gus Edwards (7.6) Tevin Coleman (6.2) Ty Montgomery (5.2) Julio Jones (9.9) Michael Crabtree (4.5) Calvin Ridley (5.8) John Brown (2.55) Mohamed Sanu (4.4) Willie Snead (2.2) Austin Hooper (6.6) Hayden Hurst (4.2) Falcons DST (4.1) Ravens DST (6.5)





Panthers at Buccaneers

Cam Newton (9.3) Jameis Winston (8.7) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) Peyton Barber (5.8) D.J. Moore (8.2) Mike Evans (8.7) Curtis Samuel (5.7) Adam Humphries (7.3) Greg Olsen (6.3) Chris Godwin (5.5) Panthers DST (5.5) Cameron Brate (6.8)



Buccaneers DST (2.5)

Bears at Giants

Chase Daniel (6.0) Eli Manning (5.4) Tarik Cohen (7.2) Saquon Barkley (9.7) Jordan Howard (5.1) Odell Beckham (9.2) Taylor Gabriel (6.4) Sterling Shepard (4.55) Anthony Miller (5.4) Rhett Ellison (4.5) Allen Robinson (4.7) Giants DST (3.9) Trey Burton (6.0)



Bears DST (8.1)





Bills at Dolphins

Josh Allen (6.3) Ryan Tannehill (5.2) LeSean McCoy (7.3) Kenyan Drake (6.5) Robert Foster (4.1) Frank Gore (4.5) Bills DST (6.4) DeVante Parker (2.4)



Kenny Stills (2.3)



Dolphins DST (3.5)

Colts at Jaguars

Andrew Luck (9.4) Cody Kessler (1.0) Marlon Mack (6.65) T.J. Yeldon (6.1) T.Y. Hilton (7.8) Carlos Hyde (4.95) Dontrelle Inman (3.5) Dede Westbrook (6.0) Chester Rogers (2.0) Donte Moncrief (3.2) Eric Ebron (7.5) Jaguars DST (4.3) Colts DST (7.0)





Browns at Texans

Baker Mayfield (7.2) Deshaun Watson (8.4) Nick Chubb (8.2) Lamar Miller (7.0) Duke Johnson (5.5) DeAndre Hopkins (8.8) Antonio Callaway (5.6) Demaryius Thomas (3.8) Jarvis Landry (5.2) Texans DST (7.1) David Njoku (7.4)



Browns DST (4.5)





Broncos at Bengals

Case Keenum (6.5) Jeff Driskel (2.7) Phillip Lindsay (9.2) Joe Mixon (8.1) Royce Freeman (5.0) A.J. Green (7.7) Emmanuel Sanders (8.5) Tyler Boyd (7.2) Courtland Sutton (6.6) John Ross (3.3) Broncos DST (7.8) C.J. Uzomah (4.0)



Bengals DST (3.7)

Rams at Lions

Jared Goff (9.2) Matthew Stafford (5.9) Todd Gurley (9.9) Theo Riddick (5.7) Brandin Cooks (9.1) LeGarrette Blount (5.6) Robert Woods (8.4) Kenny Golladay (8.6) Josh Reynolds (6.9) Bruce Ellington (5.1) Gerald Everett (5.0) Lions DST (1.5) Tyler Higbee (4.4)



Rams DST (7.4)





Cardinals at Packers

Josh Rosen (4.5) Aaron Rodgers (8.8) David Johnson (8.6) Aaron Jones (9.3) Larry Fitzgerald (6.3) Davante Adams (9.7) Christian Kirk (5.65) Equanimeous St. Brown (4.3) Cardinals DST (2.9) Jimmy Graham (5.3)



Packers DST (6.7)

Chiefs at Raiders

Patrick Mahomes (9.8) Derek Carr (4.6) Spencer Ware (8.4) Jalen Richard (5.45) Tyreek Hill (9.6) Doug Martin (5.65) Chris Conley (6.2) Jared Cook (7.0) Travis Kelce (9.7) Raiders DST (1.0) Chiefs DST (8.5)





Jets at Titans

Josh McCown (1.8) Marcus Mariota (8.0) Elijah McGuire (4.3) Dion Lewis (6.9) Isaiah Crowell (3.8) Derrick Henry (6.6) Quincy Enunwa (4.6) Corey Davis (8.0) Jermaine Kearse (4.45) Tajae Sharpe (2.1) Robby Anderson (2.6) Jonnu Smith (5.6) Chris Herndon (5.9) Titans DST (8.3) Jets DST (3.1)





49ers at Seahawks

Nick Mullens (2.1) Russell Wilson (8.5) Matt Breida (7.4) Chris Carson (8.05) Dante Pettis (5.9) Mike Davis (5.4) Kendrick Bourne (1.9) Doug Baldwin (7.1) George Kittle (8.6) Tyler Lockett (6.8) 49ers DST (2.7) David Moore (2.5)



Seahawks DST (7.9)

Vikings at Patriots

Kirk Cousins (7.6) Tom Brady (7.8) Dalvin Cook (6.3) James White (7.7) Adam Thielen (9.4) Sony Michel (6.7) Stefon Diggs (9.3) Julian Edelman (8.1) Kyle Rudolph (6.3) Josh Gordon (7.5) Vikings DST (4.9) Rob Gronkowski (8.9)



Patriots DST (5.1)

Chargers at Steelers

Philip Rivers (9.0) Ben Roethlisberger (9.1) Austin Ekeler (8.5) James Conner (8.7) Keenan Allen (8.9) Antonio Brown (9.8) Tyrell Williams (4.0) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.0) Mike Williams (3.9) Vance McDonald (6.4) Travis Benjamin (1.8) Steelers DST (5.7) Antonio Gates (4.1)



Chargers DST (5.3)





Redskins at Eagles

Carson Wentz (7.7) Colt McCoy (4.7) Josh Adams (7.5) Adrian Peterson (6.4) Alshon Jeffery (6.5) Chris Thompson (5.55) Golden Tate (4.8) Trey Quinn (5.3) Zach Ertz (9.4) Josh Doctson (5.0) Eagles DST (7.2) Jordan Reed (7.6)



Redskins DST (4.7)

Saints at Cowboys

Drew Brees (9.5) Dak Prescott (7.0) Alvin Kamara (9.5) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) Mark Ingram (6.8) Amari Cooper (8.3) Michael Thomas (9.5) Cole Beasley (4.9) Tre'Quan Smith (6.1) Cowboys DST (3.3) Keith Kirkwood (3.4)



Dan Arnold (5.4)



Saints DST (5.9)





