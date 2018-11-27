Fantasy Football Week 13: Big questions focus on Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette, and the playoffs

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

This is a big week. I know, I know — we say that every week. But it's as true as it's ever been in Week 13, for about a thousand reasons.

We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into practice for Week 13. We've got combinations of stars and tough matchups that will make your lineup decisions even more painful than usual. Fantasy trade deadlines, if they haven't passed yet, loom large as your last chance to make a big swing and build a contender.

Oh, and all that coincides with the Fantasy playoffs about to begin, in many leagues as early as next week. Like I said, it's a big week. There's a lot to sort through, and our experts are on the case. Here are Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings on the biggest questions facing Fantasy players in Week 13.

1. What are your expectations for Austin Ekeler with Melvin Gordon out vs. the Steelers (Sunday, 8 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV.

Jamey Eisenberg: I expect Ekeler to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back, with his value higher in PPR. In Week 7, when Gordon was out with a hamstring injury against Tennessee, Ekeler had 17 total touches, with five catches. If he gets about 17 total touches and close to five catches against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Kansas City in the next three weeks — hopefully Gordon is back before then — he should deliver top 20 value in all formats.

I expect Ekeler to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back, with his value higher in PPR. In Week 7, when Gordon was out with a hamstring injury against Tennessee, Ekeler had 17 total touches, with five catches. If he gets about 17 total touches and close to five catches against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Kansas City in the next three weeks — hopefully Gordon is back before then — he should deliver top 20 value in all formats. Dave Richard: I think the Chargers will throw a ton, so it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Ekeler has close to 18 touches thanks to a big dose of work through the air. He had 10 catches last week in a game they were up big in! He's a top-20 Fantasy running back regardless of format but I think he's got a shot to be inside the top-15 in PPR.

I think the Chargers will throw a ton, so it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Ekeler has close to 18 touches thanks to a big dose of work through the air. He had 10 catches last week in a game they were up big in! He's a top-20 Fantasy running back regardless of format but I think he's got a shot to be inside the top-15 in PPR. Heath Cummings: I'd expect he handles about 50-60 percent of the work on the ground and sees 15-20 percent of the team's targets. That should make him a borderline No. 1 running back this week against a good Steelers defense but would make him an absolute league-winner the first two weeks of the playoffs against the Chiefs and Bengals.

2. How do you expect work to be split up in Jacksonville's backfield for Week 13 with Leonard Fournette sidelined?

Eisenberg: I expect T.J. Yeldon to get 65-70 percent of the touches, with most of the work in the passing game, with Carlos Hyde working predominately on rushing downs. The Jaguars are likely going to be playing from behind in this game, so the running back on passing downs is the better one in this game. And that will be Yeldon.

I expect T.J. Yeldon to get 65-70 percent of the touches, with most of the work in the passing game, with Carlos Hyde working predominately on rushing downs. The Jaguars are likely going to be playing from behind in this game, so the running back on passing downs is the better one in this game. And that will be Yeldon. Richard: How the Jags will want it: Hyde on rushing downs, Yeldon on passing downs. How it'll end up: Yeldon nearly every down because they're going to play from behind. Yeldon also gives new quarterback Cody Kessler an easy outlet within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

How the Jags will want it: Hyde on rushing downs, Yeldon on passing downs. How it'll end up: Yeldon nearly every down because they're going to play from behind. Yeldon also gives new quarterback Cody Kessler an easy outlet within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Cummings: I have Hyde slated for 60 percent of the team's carries and five percent of the targets. Yeldon gets 30 percent of the carries and 15 percent of the targets. That makes them both flexes, with Hyde having more appeal in non-PPR and Yeldon being the better option in PPR.

3. How would you expect the Colts' backfield to look if Marlon Mack is out?

Eisenberg: See question No. 2 and substitute Nyheim Hines for Yeldon and Jordan Wilkins for Hyde in terms of the workload. Now, the game script will be different because Indianapolis is likely playing with a lead. But it's tough to run on Jacksonville, which is why Hines' role in the passing game is more important in this matchup.

See question No. 2 and substitute Nyheim Hines for Yeldon and Jordan Wilkins for Hyde in terms of the workload. Now, the game script will be different because Indianapolis is likely playing with a lead. But it's tough to run on Jacksonville, which is why Hines' role in the passing game is more important in this matchup. Richard: I'd expect Hines to play the most and work in a passing-downs role exclusively. Wilkins would be the goal-line back. I can dig Hines in PPR formats.

I'd expect Hines to play the most and work in a passing-downs role exclusively. Wilkins would be the goal-line back. I can dig Hines in PPR formats. Cummings: This is the hardest one to project. We really have no idea because they've used both backs in a variety of ways. So I'm hedging and have them both at 45 percent of the team's rush attempts. I would expect Hines to be used more in the passing game. Neither is must-start.



4. Even if A.J. Green comes back this week, is he a must-start WR with Jeff Driskel at QB?

Eisenberg: Yes. In 2015, Green played the majority of the final four games without Andy Dalton — he hurt his thumb (again) early in Week 14 against Pittsburgh — and Green scored in three of those outings. While Dalton is likely better than Driskel, Green will make him look good. And you will start Green if he's healthy.

Yes. In 2015, Green played the majority of the final four games without Andy Dalton — he hurt his thumb (again) early in Week 14 against Pittsburgh — and Green scored in three of those outings. While Dalton is likely better than Driskel, Green will make him look good. And you will start Green if he's healthy. Richard: Yes, but with No. 2 receiver expectations. Driskel should pepper him with targets — most should be catchable.

Yes, but with No. 2 receiver expectations. Driskel should pepper him with targets — most should be catchable. Cummings: Probably not, with no one on a bye, but he'd still be a decent start. Driskel didn't look incompetent in Week 12 and there should be a lot of targets to go around. I'd rank Green around 20 at receiver.

5. Is Tom Brady a must-start QB in a must-win game this week? If not, who am I adding?

Eisenberg: Brady is not a must-start quarterback this week with his matchup against the Vikings. You should first look to see if Jameis Winston is still out there. If not, go get Lamar Jackson or Marcus Mariota. Just like I said last week that Jackson would be better than Aaron Rodgers because he was playing the Vikings, I'll say the same about Jackson and Mariota this week with Brady.

Brady is not a must-start quarterback this week with his matchup against the Vikings. You should first look to see if Jameis Winston is still out there. If not, go get Lamar Jackson or Marcus Mariota. Just like I said last week that Jackson would be better than Aaron Rodgers because he was playing the Vikings, I'll say the same about Jackson and Mariota this week with Brady. Richard: He is not so long as Xavier Rhodes plays. His presence changes the entire dynamic of how the Vikings play defense — they can blitz more and take more chances against Brady. I feel better about Mariota over Brady, but I'm not quite there yet with Jackson (at least as of Tuesday afternoon).

He is not so long as Xavier Rhodes plays. His presence changes the entire dynamic of how the Vikings play defense — they can blitz more and take more chances against Brady. I feel better about Mariota over Brady, but I'm not quite there yet with Jackson (at least as of Tuesday afternoon). Cummings: Nope. Tom Brady hasn't been a top-12 quarterback this season on a per game basis. I'd rather start Winston, Mariota and Jackson than Brady this week. The Vikings defense has been remarkably stingy since Everson Griffen returned.

6. Who should be my top waiver-wire target if I've already locked up a playoff spot?

Eisenberg: Of the players who are under 65 percent owned on CBS Sports leagues — first check if Ekeler (83 percent) is out there — go get Josh Reynolds (64 percent). If he's not out there, then start handcuffing your No. 1 running back if there's an obvious backup. Malcolm Brown, Jaylen Samuels and Spencer Ware are among several lottery tickets if the starter in front of them gets hurt. If you have an open roster spot, stash those players now.

Of the players who are under 65 percent owned on CBS Sports leagues — first check if Ekeler (83 percent) is out there — go get Josh Reynolds (64 percent). If he's not out there, then start handcuffing your No. 1 running back if there's an obvious backup. Malcolm Brown, Jaylen Samuels and Spencer Ware are among several lottery tickets if the starter in front of them gets hurt. If you have an open roster spot, stash those players now. Richard: We've seen a lot of backup running backs turn into start-worthy players lately, so I'd also consider putting in a claim for one of the best handcuffs out there like Malcolm Brown or Rod Smith.

We've seen a lot of backup running backs turn into start-worthy players lately, so I'd also consider putting in a claim for one of the best handcuffs out there like Malcolm Brown or Rod Smith. Cummings: I'd look at Justin Jackson. We already talked about the Chargers schedule in Week 14 and 15. If something happens to Ekeler (or Jackson pops this week) he could be a must-start running back for two very important weeks.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking running back could win you Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking RB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.