Fantasy Football Week 15: Contrarian DFS plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

It's Week 15 and by now you know what I'm looking for in a contrarian play. Low ownership, big upside. And often it comes with a nice price tag to boot. That's the case for two of this week's plays. It's not hard to get the studs in your lineup if you start with this group.

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

QB

View Profile Mitchell Trubisky CHI • QB • 10 Projected FD Ownership 4.46% Projected DK Ownership 4.43%

Mitchell Trubisky didn't look very good in his first game back from injury, but I'm willing to give him a free pass. Besides, that Rams defense has been outstanding when they've had Aqib Talib in the secondary. This Packers secondary? Not quite the same challenge, especially when they're on the road. Here are the quarterbacks the Packers have played away from Lambeau with their Fantasy points:

Alex Smith (20)



Matthew Stafford (19)

Jared Goff (31)

Tom Brady (17)

Russell Wilson (22)

Kirk Cousins (32)

Other than the Tom Brady debacle, good Fantasy quarterbacks have been good-to-great against this Packers defense. Trubisky has flashed his enormous upside multiple times in this offense, let's hope he does it again in Week 15 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV).

RB

View Profile Doug Martin OAK • RB • 28 Projected FD Ownership 4.05% Projected DK Ownership 4.46%

I've done everything I can to drive Doug Martin's ownership higher. I've spent the week talking about this phenomenal matchup with the Bengals. The short version? In the last eight weeks the Bengals have allowed nine different running backs to score at least 14 non-PPR Fantasy points. Six of those backs have scored at least 20.

I know there are a lot of great running backs this week and I understand preferring Dalvin Cook or Chris Carson in this price range. I would in cash games as well. But if you play Martin and he hits you'll gain more than you will from playing those other guys.

WR

View Profile Sterling Shepard NYG • WR • 87 Projected FD Ownership 3.54% Projected DK Ownership 3.91%

Sterling Shepard was a disappointment without Odell Beckham last week, but I wouldn't bet on that happening twice in a row. Shepard saw more than a quarter of the team's targets and that type of usage generally translates to results. I have him projected for eight targets this week. Over the past two years he's had eight targets or more in nine games. In those games he's averaged 17.4 Fantasy points. Shepard should be chalk without Beckham this week.

View Profile Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • 16 Projected FD Ownership 2.67% Projected DK Ownership 2.63%

Tyler Lockett is actually getting Doug Baldwin back this week, which should hurt his targets. So it makes perfect sense that he's not highly owned. But he has such immense upside in tournaments I can't help myself. Lockett can score from anywhere on the field and the 49ers ave been dreadful against wide receivers. Want to really get wild? Play Lockett with Chris Carson and Seattles defense. It won't be a popular trio, but a special teams return could get you double points and Carson should see big volume if the Seahawks have a second half league.

