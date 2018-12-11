Fantasy Football: Week 15 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? 

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Le'Veon Bell, PITXXX
Corey Clement, PHIXXX
Alex Collins, BALXXX
Devonta Freeman, ATLXXX
Kareem Hunt, FAXXX
Carlos Hyde, JACXXX
Duke Johnson, CLEXXX
Wendell Smallwood, PHIXXX
Chris Thompson, WASXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXX
Dion Lewis, TENX

Wide receivers

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Nelson Agholor, PHIXXX
Danny Amendola, MIAXXX
Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Cole Beasley, DALXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Michael Crabtree, BALXXX
Quincy Enunwa, NYJXXX
Taylor Gabriel, CHIXXX
A.J. Green, CINXXX
Chris Hogan, NEXXX
DeSean Jackson, TBXXX
Marvin Jones, DETXXX
Anthony Miller, CHIXXX
Donte Moncrief, JACXXX
Emmanuel Sanders, DENXXX
Mohamed Sanu, ATLXXX
Willie Snead, BALXXX
Demaryius Thomas, HOUXXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXXX
Mike Williams, LACXXX
Tyrell Williams, LACXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXX
Devin Funchess, CARXX
DeVante Parker, MIAXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXX
Kenny Stills, MIAXX
Sammy Watkins, KCXX
Jordy Nelson, OAKX

Golden Tate, PHIX

Tight ends

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Trey Burton, CHIXXX
Jack Doyle, INDXXX
O.J. Howard, TBXXX
Greg Olsen, CARXXX
Ricky Seals-Jones, ARIXXX
C.J. Uzomah, CINXX
Benjamin Watson, NOXX
Jordan Reed, WASX

Quarterbacks

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Blake Bortles, JACXXX
Derek Carr, OAKXXX
Andy Dalton, CINXXX
Ryan Fitzpatrick, TBXXX
Case Keenum, DENXXX
Eli Manning, NYGXXX
Alex Smith, WASXXX
Matthew Stafford, DETXXX
