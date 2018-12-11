Fantasy Football: Week 15 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|X
|X
|X
|Corey Clement, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Alex Collins, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Kareem Hunt, FA
|X
|X
|X
|Carlos Hyde, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|X
|X
|X
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|X
|X
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|X
Wide receivers
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Danny Amendola, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Cole Beasley, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|A.J. Green, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Hogan, NE
|X
|X
|X
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Marvin Jones, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|Donte Moncrief, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Mohamed Sanu, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Willie Snead, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Demaryius Thomas, HOU
|X
|X
|X
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
|X
|X
|X
|Mike Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|X
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|X
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|X
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|X
|X
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|X
|X
|Tre'Quan Smith, NO
|X
|X
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|X
|X
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|X
|X
|Jordy Nelson, OAK
|X
|Golden Tate, PHI
|X
Tight ends
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Trey Burton, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|Jack Doyle, IND
|X
|X
|X
|O.J. Howard, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|X
|X
|X
|Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
|X
|X
|X
|C.J. Uzomah, CIN
|X
|X
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
|X
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|X
Quarterbacks
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Blake Bortles, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Derek Carr, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Eli Manning, NYG
|X
|X
|X
|Alex Smith, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|X
|X
|X
