Fantasy Football Week 15: Jamey Eisenberg's QB sleepers headlined by Nick Foles
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles can help your Fantasy team in Week 15. Foles is among Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleeper quarterbacks this week.
It's tough to lose a quarterback like Carson Wentz at any point in the season, but it hurts a little more when he's been your starter going into the Fantasy playoffs. You just can't replace someone of his caliber.
Or can you?
Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 at the Rams, and now the starting job for the Eagles belongs to Nick Foles. He's among my favorite sleepers for Week 15, and you can see the entire list of sleeper quarterbacks by watching the video at the top.
Foles isn't going to play like Wentz, who is a NFL MVP candidate, and to expect that is unrealistic. But Foles has a great matchup this week at the Giants, and he's worth using as a starting Fantasy option, especially in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.
Foles showed in 2013 that he can be a quality Fantasy quarterback when he passed for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He has all the same weapons that helped Wentz take a step forward this year with Alshon Jefferey, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz, who is playing this week after missing Week 14 with a concussion.
The best part for Week 15 is the matchup with the Giants, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season at 22.2. And standout safety Landon Collins (ankle) is also banged up, which is a boost for Foles.
He won't be Wentz. But Foles can be a starting Fantasy quarterback in Week 15 if you need a replacement option.
