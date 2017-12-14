Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Dak Prescott ready to be a star again for the Cowboys

More Week 15: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

It's the second week of the Fantasy playoffs in the majority of leagues, and Week 15 feels all about the quarterbacks. Most discussions about the NFL usually are.

You have the good news of Aaron Rodgers coming back from his broken collarbone, and he's ready to help the Packers make a final playoff push. That's great for Fantasy owners.

And you have the bad news of Carson Wentz being lost for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14. That's tough to overcome if he's been your starting Fantasy quarterback.

But you should be able to find a replacement, from guys like Case Keenum and Blake Bortles as quality starting options to Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Foles and Joe Flacco as sleepers. Hopefully these quarterbacks will help you advance to the potential Fantasy championship game in Week 16.

And I like some of those quarterbacks more than guys like Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton and Alex Smith. Those guys could struggle based on their matchups.

There is some concern about Tom Brady this week coming off a bad game in Week 14 at Miami, but he should be great at Pittsburgh. That should be a shootout with Ben Roethlisberger, which should be fun for both passers.

You'll also see that I love Dak Prescott this week with his matchup at Oakland. He's set up for a big game as the Cowboys are also fighting for their playoff lives.

We should have plenty of good performances from quarterbacks this week, especially with Rodgers back. It's just too bad Wentz won't be there to help us.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

Dak Prescott QB / Cowboys Week 15 projection: 21.3 Fantasy points

It's been an interesting season for Prescott and the Cowboys. After an MVP-caliber year as a rookie in 2016, things weren't so easy in his sophomore campaign.

He's taken his Fantasy owners on a rollercoaster ride.

Prescott got off to a fine start, but Dallas was just 2-3 in the first five games of the season. Prescott had three games with at least 26 Fantasy points over that span and was never below 18 points.

Then, after a bye in Week 6, things got rolling for the Cowboys, who won four games in a row and looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Prescott was playing well, including two outings with at least 29 Fantasy points during the win streak, but it was Ezekiel Elliott and the run game that was dominant during that stretch.

And then it happened. Elliott's six-game suspension became official, and the Dallas offense fell apart, which also coincided with injuries along the offensive line. Prescott went into a three-game funk, scoring a combined 14 Fantasy points over that span, and the Cowboys fell to 5-6.

Fantasy owners considered dropping Prescott, and Dallas looked in danger of missing the playoffs. But the offensive line finally got healthy in Week 13 against Washington, along with finding a ground game again behind Alfred Morris, and Prescott played well in a 38-14 victory despite scoring just 18 Fantasy points. And then he was dominant in Week 14 at the Giants with 32 Fantasy points, which brings us to now.

You can trust Prescott in the Fantasy playoffs, as he tries to lead the 7-6 Cowboys to the NFL version as well. Dallas travels to Oakland in Week 15, and this is a positive matchup.

While the Raiders have held their past two opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 11 Fantasy points in each game, those stats are somewhat deceiving. One of those quarterbacks was Geno Smith in the mistake game for the Giants where Eli Manning was benched. And the other was Alex Smith last week where he nearly had multiple touchdowns, but drops and penalties cost him a big Fantasy performance.

For the season, quarterbacks are averaging 19.4 Fantasy points against Oakland. And Prescott has already made three trips out west this season with games at Denver in Week 2, at Arizona in Week 3 and at San Francisco in Week 7. He's averaging 26.7 Fantasy points in those outings.

We'll see if the Cowboys can win out to make the NFL playoffs, and they close the season against Seattle in Week 16 and at Philadelphia in Week 17. Elliott's suspension ends after this week, so he's eligible to play in the final two games.

But this is Prescott's time now. And he should play well at Oakland to lead Fantasy owners to a potential championship.

I'm starting Prescott over: Drew Brees (vs. NYJ), Aaron Rodgers (at CAR), Matthew Stafford (vs. CHI), Cam Newton (vs. GB) and Philip Rivers (at KC)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 19.5 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB I expected a big game from Roethlisberger in Week 14 against the Ravens with Jimmy Smith (Achilles) out, and he delivered with 32 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he's back to looking like a standout Fantasy quarterback again. He has at least 20 Fantasy points in five of six home games this year, and he's averaging 25 points a game in his past five outings against the Patriots, including the playoffs. New England is playing its third consecutive road game and just allowed 28 Fantasy points against Jay Cutler on Monday night. 21.7 projected points Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB He's back, and he's worth starting despite the long layoff. Typically we like to avoid players in their first game back from an extended absence due to injury, and Rodgers has missed the past seven games due to a broken right collarbone. But you've waited this long to get Rodgers back in your lineup, and the matchup at Carolina shouldn't concern you. Three quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points against the Panthers in their past five games, and Rodgers has 932 passing yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in his past three meetings with Ron Rivera. Selfishly, I never get a chance to write about Rodgers here because everyone knows to start him no matter what. There is some concern because of the injury, but if you have Rodgers on your team, he's worth the risk to start him -- even in the Fantasy playoffs. 20.9 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers delivered as our Start of the Week last week against Washington with 24 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 19 points in five games in a row. He struggled against the Chiefs in Week 3 with three Fantasy points, and he doesn't have a great track record at Arrowhead Stadium in recent years. But he should fare well in this matchup. Despite shutting down Derek Carr last week to 12 Fantasy points, the Chiefs still allow an average of 19.9 points to quarterbacks on the season. This game could decide the AFC West, and Rivers should play well enough to finish as a top-10 quarterback in Week 15. 16.8 projected points Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum has been great as a Fantasy quarterback this season, and he comes into Week 15 averaging 24.5 points in his past six games. This week he faces a Bengals defense that has allowed Roethlisberger and Mitch Trubisky to score at least 21 Fantasy points in each of the past two games, and Cincinnati is beat up on defense. Adam Jones (groin) is out for the season, and Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) are banged up. Keenum's hot streak should continue at home after the Vikings just spent the past three games on the road. He's a top-10 quarterback for Week 15. 20.0 projected points Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Can you really trust Bortles in the Fantasy playoffs? If there was ever a time to do so, it's now. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's played exceptionally well in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Seattle with 577 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, along with 25 rushing yards. He has a tremendous matchup in Week 15 against Houston, and the Texans have allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. For the season, quarterbacks are averaging 21.5 Fantasy points against Houston. It's risky to trust Bortles, but the matchup and his recent level of play should give you confidence that he can deliver a solid performance.

Sleepers

Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. TEN): He scored 17 Fantasy points at Houston in Week 14, and this will be his first home start for the 49ers. Tennessee is allowing an average of 18.5 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks this year.



Nick Foles (at NYG): Foles takes over for Wentz, and this is a good matchup to trust him as a starter in two-quarterback leagues. The Giants are allowing an average of 22.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks this year.



Joe Flacco (at CLE): Flacco has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games in a row against Detroit and Pittsburgh, and the Browns allow an average of 21.9 points a game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. In his past five games against Cleveland, Flacco has 12 total touchdowns and is averaging 267.4 passing yards over that span.



Sit 'Em 17.3 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB This game should decide the NFC West, and the Rams should be able to lean on Todd Gurley if linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion) are out. Goff had seven Fantasy points against Seattle in Week 5, and he's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. He's having an excellent season, but I'm nervous to start him in the Fantasy playoffs at Seattle, even with the Seahawks being so banged up on defense. Quarterbacks are averaging just 16.2 Fantasy points in Seattle this season, with only Deshaun Watson in Week 8 and Matt Ryan in Week 11 scoring at least 20 points. 17.6 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB We'll see if Amari Cooper (ankle) plays this week, but it might not matter given how Carr has performed for much of this season. He only has two games with 20-plus Fantasy points since Week 3, and he doesn't inspire much confidence right now in the playoffs. The Cowboys also have limited their past two opposing quarterbacks to a combined 27 Fantasy points with Kirk Cousins and Manning. Carr is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. 17.5 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota is expected to play in Week 15 despite dealing with a knee injury, but it's hard for Fantasy owners to rely on him given his overall level of play. He only has two games with at least 20 Fantasy points for the season, and he's been held to fewer than 10 points in two of his past three outings. This isn't exactly a daunting matchup since the 49ers are allowing 21.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, but Mariota playing at less than 100 percent could lead to another bad performance, which is not something you can afford at this point of the year. 13.5 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton was one of the biggest letdowns in Week 14 against Chicago when he had just nine Fantasy points. He came into that game with at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he went six consecutive outings without an interception. He now has to face a tough Vikings defense on the road, and Minnesota has only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season. For the year, the Vikings are allowing just 13.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Dalton could be in for one of his worst performances in 2017. 17.4 projected points Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB It's been a rough stretch for Taylor recently, and it's hard to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15 against the Dolphins. After his best game of the season in Week 9 at the Jets with 30 Fantasy points, Taylor has been benched, hurt and had mediocre Fantasy stats over the past five weeks. He missed Week 14 against Indianapolis with a knee injury, but he's expected to return against Miami. He's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in the past four games he's been able to play, and the Dolphins defense has played well the past two weeks against Trevor Siemian and Brady, holding them to a combined 14 Fantasy points. Taylor is only worth using in deep two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

Alex Smith QB / Chiefs Week 15 projection: 19.0 Fantasy points

Smith played better than his 10 Fantasy points indicate in Week 14 against Oakland, but he continues to post mediocre production at home this year. He's averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points a game at home this season and has just one game with more than 20 points, which was Week 4 against Washington. He had a decent performance in Week 3 at the Chargers with 18 Fantasy points, but this is a tough defense against opposing quarterbacks. Only Siemian in Week 1 scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Chargers this year, including Wentz, Brady, Prescott and Cousins. The Chargers allow just 13.5 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and that should make you nervous about starting Smith, especially since he's playing at home.

Running backs

Start 'Em 10.1 projected points Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins RB The only concern for Drake this week could be the return of Damien Williams (shoulder), although as of Wednesday there's no indication that will happen. Drake has been awesome the past two games against Denver and New England with at least 18 Fantasy points in a standard league in both outings, and he gets another favorable matchup in Week 15 at Buffalo. The Bills run defense has been awful since trading Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville, and Buffalo has allowed 1,154 total yards and 11 touchdowns to running backs in the past six games, with eight scoring double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league over that span. Drake has top-five upside in all leagues this week. 11.1 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB Collins continues to get better each week, and his performance in Week 14 at Pittsburgh was his best game yet. He had 18 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 46 yards. He's now scored in four games in a row and has 10 catches over that span. He has a good matchup in Week 15 at Cleveland, and the Browns have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row. We wish Collins wasn't losing the occasional goal-line opportunity to Javorius Allen, but it hasn't slowed him down at all with his overall production. Like Drake, Collins could be a top-five running back in Week 15. 8.6 projected points Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB Murray had a rough game in Week 14 at Carolina with nine carries for 14 yards and two catches for 6 yards, and it was the first time since Week 8 that he failed to either score or gain at least 90 total yards. He should rebound this week against the Bengals, who could be down standout linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion). Last week, with Burfict out against Chicago, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combined for 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns. In Murray's past two home games against Baltimore and the Rams, he combined for 38 Fantasy points in a standard league. Jerick McKinnon (7.3 projected points) is also worth using as a sleeper this week, but Murray has the higher ceiling of the two Minnesota running backs given the matchup. 7.9 projected points Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB With Wentz out, the Eagles should lean more on their running game at the Giants, which should help Ajayi. He seems poised to take control of this backfield from LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement, and Ajayi has the potential to be a strong No. 2 Fantasy running back this week. He just had 15 carries for 78 yards and one catch for 2 yards on two targets at the Rams in Week 14, which was easily the most work he's had since joining the Eagles in the trade from Miami. And the Giants have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain 100 total yards in three games in a row. 9.3 projected points Alfred Morris Dallas Cowboys RB Morris didn't have a dominant game in Week 14 at the Giants, but he was serviceable with 19 carries for 62 yards and three catches for 23 yards. He now has at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his past four games, and he has the chance to play well again in Week 15 at Oakland. The Raiders have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in 10 of their past 11 games, and Morris should have the chance for 20-plus touches for the third game in a row. It was also encouraging that Morris had three catches against the Redskins, so hopefully he'll continue to be involved in the passing game again this week at Oakland.

Sleepers

Jonathan Stewart (vs. GB): Stewart has either a touchdown or 100 rushing yards in each of his past four games, including three games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league over that span. He just had 16 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota in Week 14, and he's facing a Green Bay defense in Week 15 that has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four games in a row.



C.J. Anderson (at IND): Anderson has gotten plenty of work over the past two games, and if that continues in Week 15 at the Colts then he should have the chance for a solid outing. He had 15 carries for 67 yards and four catches for 43 yards in Week 13 at Miami and 22 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 25 yards in Week 14 at the Jets. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in each of the past four games. Anderson could be a top-20 running back in Week 15.



Kerwynn Williams (at WAS): We'll see if Adrian Peterson (neck) is able to play in Week 15 after missing the past two games with a neck injury, but Williams has been serviceable in his absence. He had 16 carries for 97 yards in Week 13 against the Rams and 20 carries for 73 yards and one catch for 15 yards in Week 14 against the Titans. The Redskins have allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their past two games, and Williams has flex appeal in Week 15.



Peyton Barber (vs. ATL): The Buccaneers benched Doug Martin in the second half Sunday against Detroit after he fumbled in the second quarter, and Barber took over from that point on. We'll see what happens in Week 15 against Atlanta, but Barber should get the majority of touches this week. He had 12 carries for 58 yards and one catch for 5 yards against the Lions after doing a great job at Green Bay in Week 13 with 23 carries for 102 yards and four catches for 41 yards on four targets. Barber is in play as a flex option this week.



Mike Davis (vs. LAR): Davis is expected to play this week after dealing with a rib injury in Week 14 at Jacksonville, and he should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues. He had over 100 total yards in Week 13 against the Eagles, including four catches, and he followed that up with 15 carries for 66 yards before getting hurt at Jacksonville in Week 14. If he's healthy, Davis should continue to lead the Seattle running backs in touches, and the Rams have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year.



Sit 'Em 9.1 projected points DeMarco Murray Tennessee Titans RB It used to be a given that we would start running backs against the 49ers, but their run defense has turned the corner of late. They haven't allowed a running back to reach double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row against the Giants, Seahawks and Texans. The Titans could end that streak this week, but most likely it would come from Derrick Henry and not Murray. Murray has been awful of late, and he's topped 50 rushing yards just once in his past six outings. He's scored nine Fantasy points or less in a standard league in four games in a row, while Henry has 32 Fantasy points combined in his past three outings. Both running backs are just flex options in Week 15, but I would only consider using Murray in PPR leagues since he's averaging three catches a game in the past four weeks. 7.3 projected points Orleans Darkwa New York Giants RB Darkwa had a tough game in Week 10 against Dallas with just 10 carries for 29 yards and two catches for 15 yards on three targets. He was outplayed by Wayne Gallman , who had 99 total yards on 19 targets, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a 50-50 split between the two this week against the Eagles. Darkwa is averaging just 5.0 Fantasy points in a standard league in his past three games, and the Eagles have allowed the second-fewest points to opposing running backs this year. 8.1 projected points Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts RB Gore gave an admirable effort in Week 14 at Buffalo in the snow with 36 carries for 130 yards and one catch for 10 yards, but he has to be tired heading into Thursday night's game against Denver. After the game, one report out of Indianapolis from the TV station WTHR said Gore "looked like he'd just survived a nuclear attack." Now, he has to face a Denver defense that could be bolstered by the return of lineman Domata Peko (knee), who has missed the past two games. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Gore find the end zone in this game, but if he fails to score it could be a tough night for him given the short turnaround after all the work he had in Week 14. 6.6 projected points Bilal Powell New York Jets RB Powell will continue to share touches with Matt Forte , and it will be tough to trust either running back at New Orleans now that Josh McCown (hand) is out. Powell was already a risky Fantasy option with McCown, and he only has two games this season with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. In his past five road games, Powell is averaging just 3.0 Fantasy points a game, and his role in the passing game has diminished with just four catches in his past five outings. Powell and Forte are even risky flex options in the majority of leagues this week. 8.2 projected points Doug Martin Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Martin was benched in the second half of Tampa Bay's Week 14 loss against Detroit after he fumbled in the second quarter, and we don't know what his status is this week against Atlanta compared to Barber. We hope Barber starts since he has more upside than Martin right now, and Martin has gone seven games in a row with eight Fantasy points or less in a standard league. The matchup at Atlanta is also tough since the Falcons are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Even if Martin remains the starter for the Buccaneers he should not be started in the majority of Fantasy leagues.

Bust Alert

Lamar Miller RB / Texans Week 15 projection: 9.7 Fantasy points

Miller matched his season-low in Fantasy points in Week 14 against San Francisco, which is considered an easy matchup. He now has to face a tough challenge against the Jaguars, and he should have another rough outing. Miller scored just five Fantasy points in a standard league against the 49ers, and he's now gone eight games in a row with fewer than 65 rushing yards. His receiving numbers usually support him, but Miller has fewer than 10 receiving yards in two of his past three games. The Jaguars also have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 4. Miller is just a flex option at best this week.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 9.5 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess found the end zone in Week 14 against Minnesota on a broken play, but it shows you he can still be productive in a tough matchup. The Packers defense isn't as daunting this week, and Funchess will be looking for his fifth game in a row with at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league. He has four touchdowns over that span, and he hasn't scored fewer than eight Fantasy points since Week 8. The Packers have allowed seven receivers to score or gain 80 receiving yards in their past five games, including Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman in Week 14. 7.1 projected points Josh Gordon Cleveland Browns WR Gordon had another productive game in Week 14 against Green Bay with three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on six targets after he had four catches for 85 yards on 11 targets at the Chargers in Week 13. It was Gordon's first touchdown since Week 15 of the 2013 season, and we're hoping for a repeat performance -- if not more -- against the Ravens this week. In Baltimore's first game without Jimmy Smith (Achilles) in Week 14 against the Steelers, Antonio Brown beat up the Ravens secondary for 11 catches for 213 yards on 18 targets. Gordon won't come close to those numbers, but he should continue to help Fantasy owners this week. He has top-10 upside in this matchup at home. 8.7 projected points Michael Crabtree Oakland Raiders WR Crabtree had a quality performance in Week 14 at Kansas City with seven catches for 60 yards on 13 targets, and we expect him to be heavily involved again this week if Cooper is out. Crabtree has a great track record at home, and he's averaging 14.5 Fantasy points in a standard league in the four home games he was able to finish (he was ejected in Week 12 against Denver for his fight with cornerback Aqib Talib). The Cowboys allow the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Crabtree should be in line for a big game if he gets double digits in targets again this week. 7.2 projected points Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR I would start Lee and Dede Westbrook (6.9 projected points) this week, and both are ranked as No. 2 Fantasy receivers for their matchup with the Texans. Lee has been Jacksonville's best receiver all season, and he's scored at least 13 Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his past six games overall. At home, Lee is averaging 11 Fantasy points a game in his past five in Jacksonville. Westbrook has played well of late and leads the Jaguars in targets in his past four outings with 33. He has 17 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown in his past three games, and the Texans have allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. 7.9 Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin has been great with Garoppolo in their two starts together, and we expect them to play well in their first home start in Week 15 against the Titans. Goodwin has 20 targets in his past two outings at Chicago and Houston, and he's come down with 14 catches for 205 yards over that span. He's scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in four games in a row, and the only thing lacking from his game is touchdowns since he has just one for the season. The Titans have allowed 14 receivers to either score or gain at least 80 receiving yards in a game this season, and Goodwin should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers

Mohamed Sanu (at TB): Sanu had a big game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with eight catches for 64 yards on nine targets, and he also threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones. He's scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his past four games, and he has at least six catches in two of his past three outings.



JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. NE): He's back from his one-game suspension in Week 14, and he should be heavily involved in a potential shootout with the Patriots. New England just allowed three touchdowns to Miami's receivers in Week 14, and we'll see if the Patriots focus extra attention on Antonio Brown, which would open things up for Smith-Schuster. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week.



Jordy Nelson (at CAR): I have Nelson ranked as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and I hope that I'm too low on him with Rodgers back in action. You know the story by now that once Rodgers went down in Week 6 at Minnesota that Nelson's production went with him. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the seven starts with Brett Hundley, and he's been at 35 yards or less in each game. But with Rodgers, Nelson scored a touchdown in four of his first five games. I'm hoping Nelson can finish the season strong now that Rodgers has returned.



Stefon Diggs (vs. CIN): Diggs is due for a big game since he's been at six Fantasy points or less in a standard league in each of his past four outings, and he could be facing a depleted Cincinnati secondary this week. Adam Jones is out, and Kirkpatrick is limited for the Bengals. On top of that, Adam Thielen (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, although he's expected to play, but Kyle Rudolph (ankle) was in a walking boot. This could be the game where Diggs breaks out of his slump at home.



Chris Hogan (at PIT): Like we said with Smith-Schuster, this game has the potential to be high scoring, and Hogan should be ready to go after returning in Week 14 at Miami from his four-game absence with a shoulder injury. He only had one catch for 1 yard on five targets against the Dolphins, but he nearly came down with a touchdown that was ruled out of bounds. Consider Hogan a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside against the Steelers, who have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past three games.



Sit 'Em 6.5 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Bryce Petty is expected to start for McCown, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for Anderson. In 2016, Petty started four games, and Anderson scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three of them. But Anderson could be in trouble this week with his matchup at New Orleans. The Saints have a good secondary, which is led by rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and they should be able to limit Anderson in this matchup. He was held to three catches for 27 yards on six targets at Denver in Week 14, and he might not fare much better this week. 7.5 projected points T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts WR Hilton has faced the Broncos in each of the past three seasons, and he's combined for 14 catches for 164 yards and no touchdowns in those matchups. He's struggled this season without Andrew Luck (shoulder), and he has four games with at least 11 Fantasy points in a standard league and nine games with four points or less. The Broncos defense hasn't been as elite as in previous years, but they still allow the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Even though Hilton is at home on a short week, it's hard to trust him against this defense. 7.1 projected points Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Rams WR Watkins has been productive of late with five touchdowns in his past six games, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in five of those outings, including three in a row. He's still not seeing an abundance of targets -- his season high is nine in Week 12 -- and now he could lose some production with Robert Woods (shoulder) expected to return. Watkins went without a catch in Week 4 against the Seahawks on four targets, and he will definitely be better than that given the injuries to Seattle's secondary. But he likely won't finish with a great stat line and is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this week. 6.0 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Shepard had a dud performance in Week 14 against Dallas. He was dealing with a bad hamstring in practice and was questionable to play, and he might have been limited by the injury since he had two catches for 16 yards on three targets. He now has just five catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns in his past two games on nine targets, and it will be hard to trust him against the Eagles this week. Now, he dominated Philadelphia in Week 3 with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but the Eagles secondary has improved and gotten healthier since then. Shepard should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues in Week 15. 5.9 projected points Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR Agholor has played well the past two games against the Seahawks and Rams with 15 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets, and he's actually scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in two of his past three games. But he gets a slight downgrade with Foles taking over for Wentz, and the healthy return of Zach Ertz (concussion) will also impact Agholor. The Giants defense shouldn't pose much of a threat, so Agholor can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, but I'd be a little hesitant to start him with Foles until I see how their rapport is. Alshon Jeffery is also downgraded, but he's still a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert

Mike Evans WR / Buccaneers Week 15 projection: 8.0 Fantasy points

Since we have Evans listed here this will likely be the week he goes off, but it's hard to call him a must-start Fantasy option now given his recent level of play. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, and he's scored six Fantasy points or less in a standard league in four of his past six games. In the two games since Jameis Winston has been back from his shoulder injury, Evans has just four catches for 58 yards on 11 targets. I'm still starting Evans as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues, and he will likely be a flex option in the leagues where I have him. It's just hard to start him with confidence with his lack of production of late.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 6.3 projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Doyle was able to rule, somewhat, in the snow in Week 14 at Buffalo with two catches for 4 yards and a touchdown on three catches. On a day where the passing games were non-existent, it was good to see Doyle come through with some level of positive production. Weather won't be an issue this week in the dome in Indianapolis, and Doyle has a great matchup against the Broncos. Denver allows the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored against the Broncos in five of the past seven games. 6.0 projected points Jason Witten Dallas Cowboys TE Witten has scored in consecutive games for the Cowboys, albeit with minimal production, but he's helping Fantasy owners nonetheless. And he has another good matchup in Week 15 at Oakland since the Raiders allow the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored a touchdown or gained at least 70 receiving yards in three of the past five games against Oakland. Witten had one catch for 8 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Washington in Week 13 and one catch for 20 yards and a touchdown on two targets at the Giants in Week 14. He's a low-end No. 1 tight end this week in all leagues. 4.3 projected points Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Ebron had one of the biggest surprise performances of Week 14 when he had 10 catches for 94 yards on 11 targets at Tampa Bay. He lost a fumble in the game, but hopefully this is a performance to build off, especially for owners in PPR leagues. He has at least four catches in four games in a row, and he had four catches for 49 yards on seven targets in Week 11 at Chicago. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10 against Cleveland, but he's worth trusting as a low-end starter in PPR leagues this week.

Sleepers

Charles Clay (vs. MIA): It's risky to trust Clay since he's been mediocre at best since coming back from his three-game absence due to a knee injury. In his past five games, Clay has combined for 12 Fantasy points in a standard league. Some of his poor performance is circumstantial since Taylor was benched in Week 11 at the Chargers, hurt in Week 13 against New England and out for Week 14 in the snow game against the Colts. But with Taylor back this week, in a plus matchup against the Dolphins, you can buy into Clay as a streaming option. He also has three touchdowns in his past four meetings with Miami.



Adam Shaheen (at DET): Shaheen has two games in his past four outings with at least four targets, and he's scored a touchdown in both of them. It happened in Week 14 at Cincinnati when he had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and we hope the Bears continue to feature him to close the season, including Week 15 at Detroit. The other time in his past four outings that Shaheen had at least four targets was Week 11 against the Lions, and Shaheen had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Detroit has allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games.



Ricky Seals-Jones (at WAS): Seals-Jones has flopped in the past two games after scoring three touchdowns in his previous two outings, but I'll give him another chance as a starter in deeper leagues given the matchup with the Redskins in Week 15. Washington allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored against the Redskins in five of their past six games.



Sit 'Em 6.4 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE I originally had Olsen ranked as a No. 1 tight end this week with the hope that he would be involved in a potential shootout with the Packers at home. And that could still happen. But there's also the chance Olsen continues to be limited in his production after being out nine of the past 10 games with a foot injury. He had one target in Week 14 against Minnesota but failed to record a catch, and he even limped off the field at one point. It might be worth the risk to start Olsen, but he could also leave you with minimal production again. And the Packers allow the second-fewest Fantasy points to tight ends this year. 4.2 projected points Austin Seferian-Jenkins New York Jets TE It's time to move on from Seferian-Jenkins as a starter in the majority of leagues. He has five games in his past six outings with two Fantasy points or less, including Week 14 at Denver when he had one catch for 1 yard on four targets in a great matchup. With McCown now out, I wouldn't trust Seferian-Jenkins in the Fantasy playoffs. The Saints also are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. 4.7 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate picked the wrong time to let Fantasy owners down in Week 14 against Detroit when he had one catch for 11 yards on one target. After it looked like he was back with his performance in Week 13 at Green Bay with two catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, Fantasy owners bought into Brate again since Winston was back. But he has now scored one Fantasy point or fewer in five of his past six games and is getting outplayed by rookie O.J. Howard. I would likely avoid both Buccaneers tight ends this week, especially Brate since he has proven to be untrustworthy down the stretch.

Bust Alert

Vernon Davis TE / Redskins Week 15 projection: 7.0 Fantasy points





Davis had two dream matchups against the Giants in Week 12 and the Cowboys in Week 13, and he combined for one Fantasy point in those outings on two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Then he has a tough matchup in Week 14 at the Chargers and comes down with two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. We hope he continues to be featured in the offense, especially since Jordan Reed (hamstring) is officially out for the season, but it will be hard to trust him in Week 15 against Arizona. The Cardinals haven't allowed a tight end to gain more than 42 receiving yards since Week 6, and they've only allowed a tight end to score in four games this year. Davis is only worth starting in deeper leagues this week.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Saints (vs. NYJ) – 12.1 projected points

Opposing DSTs had done well against the Jets before McCown got hurt, and this should be a good game for the Saints DST against Petty. The Jets had allowed the Buccaneers DST, Panthers DST and Broncos DST to score at least 18 Fantasy points in three of the past four games, and the Saints DST is due for a big game. They only have one game with double digits in Fantasy points in their past four outings, but I expect them to finish in the top five this week.

Sleepers

Falcons (at TB): The Falcons DST only had five Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 12, but the Buccaneers offensive line was in better shape for that game. I expect the Falcons to put plenty of pressure on Winston this week, and he's been sacked 10 times in his past two games. I like the Falcons DST as a top-10 option in Week 15.



Lions (vs. CHI): The Bears were a matchup buster in Week 14 at Cincinnati, but most DSTs have been successful against Chicago this year. The Bears allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing DSTs, and the Lions DST had 11 points at Chicago in Week 11.



Redskins (vs. ARI): The Cardinals are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing DSTs, and Blaine Gabbert was sacked 15 times in the past two games against the Rams and Titans. He also has three interceptions in his past three games, and the Redskins DST is a good streaming option for Week 16.



Sit 'Em

Patriots (at PIT) – 9.2 projected points

The Patriots DST was a major letdown in Week 14 against the Dolphins with just four Fantasy points with no turnovers and only two sacks while allowing 27 points. Prior to that, the Patriots DST had scored at least 11 Fantasy points in five games in a row. Facing the Steelers, in the third road game in a row, should be tough, and no opposing DST has scored double digits in Fantasy points against Pittsburgh since Week 5. There are plenty of better DST options to consider than the Patriots in Week 15.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Matt Prater K / Lions Week 15 projection: 9.4 Fantasy points

Prater is due for a big game after scoring a combined eight Fantasy points in his past two outings at Baltimore and at Tampa Bay, and he should do well against the Bears in Week 15. He scored 11 Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 11 with two field goals and three extra points, including a long of 52 yards. He's made multiple field goals in four of his past five games against the Bears, and Chicago is No. 9 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this year.

Sleepers

Robbie Gould (vs. TEN): Gould has been great in the two games since Garoppolo has taken over with 31 Fantasy points at Chicago and at Houston. He has nine field goals and two extra points over that span, and the Titans allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.



Travis Coons (at KC): Coons has been excellent since taking over for the injured Nick Novak (back) with 25 Fantasy points in his past two games against Cleveland and Washington. He has seven field goals and four extra points over that span, and hopefully he'll stay hot in his first road game. The kickers have made multiple field goals against Kansas City in the past four weeks.



Josh Lambo (vs. HOU): The Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers, which should be good for Lambo this week. Eight kickers have made multiple field goals against Houston this season, including Jason Myers in Week 1 when he was still Jacksonville's kicker. Lambo has scored double digits in Fantasy points in three of his past four home games, including two in a row against Indianapolis and Seattle.



Sit 'Em

Ryan Succop K / Titans Week 15 projection: 7.2 Fantasy points

After getting off to a great start this season, Succop has cooled off of late with his Fantasy production. He scored at least 12 Fantasy points in five of his first seven games, but he hasn't scored more than eight points since Week 7. He had a season-low one point in Week 14 at Arizona, and the 49ers have allowed just two field goals in their past three games against Seattle, Chicago and Houston. It's easy to move on from Succop for a streaming option like Gould, Coons or Lambo this week.