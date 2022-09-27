Fantasy Football analysts will tell you every season that you can wait on quarterback and still get pretty good production from the position, and if you look at the rankings after Week 3, it looks like that's the case yet again. Late-round or undrafted quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, and Trevor Lawrence rank among the top 12 at the position through Week 3, with the likes of Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and even Joe Flacco ranking in the top 16 so far. Late-round QB doesn't look so bad right now.
But I think that's the exact opposite conclusion to draw right now. I think the early-round QB strategy looks better than ever right now. Tagovailoa has one massive game and two others with fewer than 17 points in six-point-per-pass TD scoring; Wentz has mostly been a compiler, and he fell flat on his face in Week 3 against a good defense; similarly, Goff has just one game with more than 20 points so far. Of those four surprises in the top 12, only Trevor Lawrence, entering his second season and with a massively upgraded receiving corps, looks like he might be legit.
Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is hurt, with a murky timetable, Joe Burrow can't stay off his back, Matthew Stafford has looked rusty after being limited in camp with an elbow issue, and Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been a disaster, so the middle-class of quarterbacks hasn't really gotten the job done either. Trey Lance is done for the season and Justin Fields is running an offense straight out of a Knute Rockne playbook, so even our hoped-for breakout candidates have flopped.
Some of those players have better days ahead of them, but in looking at my QB rankings for Week 4, I think there is a tier or two emerging from the pack right now. It's Josh Allen at the top, with Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts in Tier 2, and then there's everyone else -- at least until Justin Herbert proves this rib injury is behind him, Kyler Murray gets DeAndre Hopkins back, and Brady's weapons get healthy.
Here are my full QB rankings for Week 4.
- Josh Allen @BAL
- Lamar Jackson vs. BUF -- There are shades of 2019 in how Jackson is playing to open this season, and we've seen him sustain elite efficiency for a full season before, so I'm not so quick to write off his strong start. He won't sustain 8.5 yards per attempt or an 11.4% touchdown rate, but he could absolutely be among the league leaders in both regards. This is a tough matchup, but there's obviously no way you consider sitting him.
- Jalen Hurts vs. JAX -- The Eagles have led pretty much the whole way in every game so far, and Hurts has thrown 30-plus passes in each one. This is exactly what we wanted to see from Hurts with his upgraded weapons, and he sure looks like an absolutely elite Fantasy QB right now.
- Patrick Mahomes @TB -- Mahomes didn't have a great game in Week 3, but it's worth noting that Travis Kelce dropped what should have been a touchdown late, which would have made his line look fine. The Buccaneers are a tough matchup, and Mahomes won't have Tyreek Hill around to catch multiple long touchdowns like he did the last time these two teams went head to head, but you're still starting him.
- Kyler Murray @CAR -- I don't want to oversimplify things, but it's hard not to conclude that Murray misses some of the weapons he lost this offseason. The good news -- in the medium-term, at least -- is that DeAndre Hopkins will be back after three more games, but Murray has taken a step back as a passer and isn't making up for it with rushing production yet. In fact, he's averaging a career-low 4.0 rush attempts per game. It's going to be tough to be an elite Fantasy QB if that doesn't change.
- Joe Burrow vs. MIA -- Burrow was able to get going in Week 3, and that was without being able to get Ja'Marr Chase going down the field. The Bengals are figuring out how to adjust to defenses taking the deep ball away, and it was good to see them show signs of having some answers in Week 3. I still don't view him as an elite Fantasy option, but Burrow remains a fine starter, something that is surprisingly hard to come by these days.
- Tom Brady vs. KC -- Things will unquestionably get better for Brady at some point, and the return of Mike Evans and (hopefully!) Julio Jones should help things along this week. It's hard to trust him right now, but I'm nowhere close to giving up on Brady if he has his weapons. This might be a good time to try to buy-low on him.
- Justin Herbert @HOU -- Correlation isn't causation, but it's hard not to view Herbert's struggles in Week 3 against the Jaguars in light of his fractured ribs. In theory, things should be easier the further removed he gets from the injury, but you have to acknowledge there is at least some risk here of Herbert struggling while recovering. Not enough to say you should bench him, but enough to write this out, at least.
- Matthew Stafford @SF
- Kirk Cousins @NO -- We expected more from Cousins against the Lions, and now he has a very tough matchup on the way against the Saints. The good news is, he's averaging nearly 40 pass attempts per game, so volume has helped cover up some ineffectiveness early on, but it's still fair to say he's been a disappointment through three games. He's still a viable starter, but not the slam dunk we thought he might be.
- Derek Carr vs. DEN -- Carr has been fine so far, but it has admittedly been a bit of a disappointing start to the season. He has his worst yards per attempt since 2017, and while his 5% touchdown rate is fine, it's a little disappointing, given the presence of someone like Davante Adams to target in the red zone. This looked like a potential shootout in the preseason, but the Broncos just haven't scored enough to make me think it'll be that this week. Carr is fine.
- Trevor Lawrence @PHI -- It'll be tough to trust Lawrence against a tough Eagles defense, but he's been pretty great against what we thought were tough matchups in the early going. The Jaguars are doing a good job of keeping Lawrence clean, and he's making the most of a rebuilt -- and apparently pretty underrated -- group of pass catchers. If he has multiple touchdowns and throws for 250-plus yards against this Eagles defense, we might just have to view him as a top-12 option moving forward.
- Carson Wentz @DAL -- "Disappointment tends to follow when you start to get expectations with Carson Wentz." That's how I opened my write up on Wentz in this space last week, and ... well, yeah. He's had some good moments this season, but he was hopeless in the face of the Eagles pass rush, and the Cowboys have a similarly ferocious front, so things could get ugly here again. Wentz is still in a pass-heavy offense with good weapons, so I can't outright say you shouldn't use him, but this is definitely a buyer beware situation. You know what you're getting into at this point.
- Aaron Rodgers vs. NE -- Rodgers has bounced back from a miserable Week 1, as expected, but we still haven't seen a truly massive game from him. This is a tough matchup, and the Packers game plan seems likely to continue to revolve around the running backs, especially if New England's offense struggles to put up points, as seems likely. Rodgers remains a pretty fringe starter.
- Russell Wilson @LV -- It's been so weird to watch Wilson, long one of the most efficient quarterbacks in NFL history, putting up 7.0 yards per pass attempt and a 1.9% touchdown rate through three games. It's been an awkward start to his Broncos career, and Nathaniel Hackett is not inspiring confidence in his ability to lead a team. I'm still willing to buy Wilson, but this has not been a strong start.
- Tua Tagovailoa @CIN -- Tagovailoa is dealing with a back injury on a short week, and he didn't practice Monday, so there is some concern here. This could turn into a shootout, so if he's active, he's a decent start, but there's some risk here, as well.
- Marcus Mariota vs. CLE
- Jameis Winston vs. MIN
- Jared Goff vs. SEA -- Goff got some hype as a streamer last week and he did what he typically does -- disappoint. He's fine, because the Lions offense is actually pretty good, though they'll certainly miss D'Andre Swift's playmaking skills if he is out. Goff is a No. 2 QB with room to disappoint if you expect much more than that.
- Zach Wilson @PIT -- We've seen Trevor Lawrence take a nice leap forward in the early going, so here's hoping Wilson can do the same with what looks to be an upgraded set of weapons around him. Wilson was pretty bad last season, so you don't want to start him, but keep an eye on how he looks against what should still be a pretty tough matchup, because it's not out of the question he could emerge as a viable starter at some point.
- Daniel Jones vs. CHI
- Cooper Rush vs. WAS
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. NYJ
- Jacoby Brissett @ATL
- Justin Fields @NYG -- Even Lamar Jackson wouldn't be a starting-caliber Fantasy QB with fewer than 20 pass plays per game -- Fields is at 15 per through three games. The rushing production is good, but Fields isn't worth using for Fantasy until the Bears start to trust him more as a passer.
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAR
- Baker Mayfield vs. ARI
- Matt Ryan vs. TEN -- Ryan has been pretty awful so far, with four interceptions and seven fumbles to just three touchdowns. I'm not sure he's washed up, but I don't see much reason to be interested in him for Fantasy.
- Ryan Tannehill @IND
- Geno Smith @DET
- Davis Mills vs. LAC
- Brian Hoyer @GB