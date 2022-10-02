Injuries continue to take their toll at the running back position, with Alvin Kamara's surprise inactive Sunday morning a particularly costly example for Fantasy players. Hopefully you got him out of your lineups in time and were able to get a replacement in there. If you lost David Montgomery or D'Andre Swift, you may be in a situation where you need some help, too.

Khalil Herbert is a top-10 RB for me this week, and Jamaal Williams is just a bit below at No. 14 overall -- I am a bit worried about what the Lions other injuries mean for Williams' upside, given that they'll be down their top two wide receivers in addition to Swift, arguably their best big-play guy. However, Williams has a phenomenal matchup against the Seahawks coming and should be able to produce against them, even if the upside is a little iffy.

If you're desperate, consider putting an add in on Craig Reynolds. He has some experience playing wide receiver in college and should get some looks as the passing downs option for the Lions. He's not a great Fantasy option -- the Lions shouldn't be in a position where they are chasing points -- but he's there if, again, you're desperate.

Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 4.