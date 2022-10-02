Injuries continue to take their toll at the running back position, with Alvin Kamara's surprise inactive Sunday morning a particularly costly example for Fantasy players. Hopefully you got him out of your lineups in time and were able to get a replacement in there. If you lost David Montgomery or D'Andre Swift, you may be in a situation where you need some help, too.

Khalil Herbert is a top-10 RB for me this week, and Jamaal Williams is just a bit below at No. 14 overall -- I am a bit worried about what the Lions other injuries mean for Williams' upside, given that they'll be down their top two wide receivers in addition to Swift, arguably their best big-play guy. However, Williams has a phenomenal matchup against the Seahawks coming and should be able to produce against them, even if the upside is a little iffy.

If you're desperate, consider putting an add in on Craig Reynolds. He has some experience playing wide receiver in college and should get some looks as the passing downs option for the Lions. He's not a great Fantasy option -- the Lions shouldn't be in a position where they are chasing points -- but he's there if, again, you're desperate. 

Here are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 4.     

  1. Saquon Barkley vs. CHI
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. ARI
  3. Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN
  4. Austin Ekeler @HOU
  5. Leonard Fournette vs. KC
  6. Nick Chubb @ATL
  7. Dalvin Cook @NO
  8. Khalil Herbert @NYG
  9. Aaron Jones vs. NE
  10. Derrick Henry @IND
  11. Najee Harris vs. NYJ
  12. Josh Jacobs vs. DEN
  13. Javonte Williams @LV
  14. Jamaal Williams vs. SEA
  15. James Conner @CAR
  16. AJ Dillon vs. NE
  17. Jeff Wilson vs. LAR
  18. Mark Ingram vs. MIN
  19. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CLE
  20. James Robinson @PHI
  21. Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
  22. Miles Sanders vs. JAX
  23. Antonio Gibson @DAL
  24. Kareem Hunt @ATL
  25. Dameon Pierce vs. LAC
  26. Michael Carter @PIT
  27. J.D. McKissic @DAL
  28. Cam Akers @SF
  29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @TB
  30. Damien Harris @GB
  31. Rhamondre Stevenson @GB
  32. J.K. Dobbins vs. BUF
  33. Breece Hall @PIT
  34. Devin Singletary @BAL
  35. Travis Etienne @PHI
  36. Rashaad Penny @DET
  37. Nyheim Hines vs. TEN
  38. Darrell Henderson @SF
  39. Tony Pollard vs. WAS
  40. Craig Reynolds vs. SEA
  41. Melvin Gordon @LV
  42. Zack Moss @BAL
  43. Tyler Allgeier vs. CLE
  44. Eno Benjamin @CAR
  45. Justice Hill vs. BUF
  46. Sony Michel @HOU
  47. Kenneth Walker @DET
  49. Rex Burkhead vs. LAC
  50. Alexander Mattison @NO
  51. Dontrell Hilliard @IND
  52. Jordan Mason vs. LAR
  53. Kenneth Gainwell vs. JAX
  54. Tristan Ebner @NYG
  55. Kenyan Drake vs. BUF
  56. James Cook @BAL