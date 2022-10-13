Fair warning: This might be the worst I've ever seen the tight end position heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. It's so bad that I'm actually going to give in and rank Taysom Hill as a top-10 option this week.
Yes, Taysom Hill, who has as many targets as pass attempts this season -- one. Is that an overreaction to Hill's four-touchdown game in Week 5? Maybe. He's not going to rush for three touchdowns every week, and he almost certainly won't pass for another one, either.
However, he's clearly a big part of the Saints offense when they get near the end zone, and he's been tough to stop running those QB power runs over the past few seasons, which might make him a more predictable touchdown-or-bust option than some of the other guys out there. I don't want this to seem like an endorsement of Hill as a Fantasy option, because he's going to be pretty useless most weeks if he doesn't find the end zone -- this is an indictment of the rest of the tight end position. Hill slots in at No. 9 this week because there are only eight tight ends I feel even decent about.
You could start Hill, or you could start Zach Wilson's No. 4 or 5 target (Tyler Conklin); or you could start a guy who needed multiple injuries just to have a chance for 43 yards in Week 5 (Cade Otton). The point is, there just aren't many good options, so you might as well see if Hill can keep finding the end zone. He has a nose for it.
Here's my first round of tight end rankings for Week 6, with player notes from the rankings and projections process on some of the most interesting names this weekend. We'll have updates throughout the week based on changes to the injury reports. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out, which means an already shallow position will be missing Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson.
- Travis Kelce vs. BUF
- Mark Andrews @NYG
- Dallas Goedert vs. DAL -- Goedert's target share has been trending up, as the Eagles have concentrated fully 74% of their targets between him, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles know how to get Goedert the ball in space and he's excellent with it in his hands. He's a must-start tight end, obviously.
- George Kittle @ATL
- Tyler Higbee vs. CAR -- It's not particularly impressive, but Higbee's usage makes him a must-start Fantasy option. His average depth of target has collapsed to a career-low 3.4 yards because he's basically just been Matthew Stafford's safety release valve when nothing develops down the field, which is seemingly every other play for the Rams. You aren't sitting a tight end with 48 targets in five games.
- Zach Ertz @SEA
- David Njoku vs. NE -- Njoku's 19% target share is one of the highest at the tight end position among qualifiers, and he also ranks in the top five at the position in red zone targets, so I think he might just be a must-start tight end. He was one of my favorite sleepers at the position coming into the season, but I ended up drafting Albert Okwuegbunam in nearly every situation ahead of him. That hurts.
- Gerald Everett vs. DEN -- Even with Keenan Allen sidelined in Week 5, Everett had just one catch for 2 yards, his worst game of the season. If Allen remains out in Week 6, I'll probably still start Everett, but it's a bit tougher to trust him.
- Taysom Hill vs. CIN
- Evan Engram @IND
- Hayden Hurst @NO -- Hurst has seven or more targets in three of five games so far, and he seems to be one beneficiary of the Bengals inability to get the ball down the field. He's a pretty boring Fantasy option, but at tight end, that still makes him relevant.
- Tyler Conklin @GB -- The Jets didn't need to throw much to beat the Dolphins, so there was little opportunity for Conklin to do much. They'll need to throw more to keep up with the Packers, in all likelihood, but Conklin is the fourth or fifth option on a bad passing offense, so I'm not sure I have much interest in starting him. He's OK if you're desperate, but the floor is in the basement.
- Logan Thomas @CHI -- Thomas is sitting on an 11% target share for the season, and even at the thin tight end position, that just isn't enough to get the job done. He's a middling at best option.
- Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
- Irv Smith @MIA
- Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
- Cade Otton @PIT -- Otton saw an increased workload with Cameron Brate sidelined, and he had a solid performance in Week 5 as a result. He's probably the No. 4 target in the Buccaneers offense at best, but you can do worse with streaming tight ends than Tom Brady's No. 4 target.
- Hunter Henry @CLE
- Cole Kmet vs. WAS
- Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
- Will Dissly vs. ARI
- Noah Fant vs. ARI
- Juwan Johnson vs. CIN
- Harrison Bryant vs. NE