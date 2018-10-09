Fantasy Football Week 6 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 48 51 Melvin Gordon, LAC 44 47 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 43 44 Alvin Kamara, NO 36 41 Saquon Barkley, NYG 36 39 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 33 37 David Johnson, ARI 33 35 Kareem Hunt, KC 28 29 Joe Mixon, CIN 26 29 Sony Michel, NE 23 24 Mark Ingram, NO 22 24 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 20 23 Dalvin Cook, MIN 16 18 Carlos Hyde, CLE 16 17 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 16 17 Jordan Howard, CHI 15 17 Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17 Leonard Fournette, JAC 15 17 Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16 Adrian Peterson, WAS 14 15 James Conner, PIT 13 15 James White, NE 12 15 Chris Carson, SEA 12 13 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 11 13 Austin Ekeler, LAC 11 13 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12 Aaron Jones, GB 10 12 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 10 12 Matt Breida, SF 10 12 Chris Thompson, WAS 9 12 LeSean McCoy, BUF 9 11 Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10 Alfred Morris, SF 9 10 Nyheim Hines, IND 8 11 Tevin Coleman, ATL 8 10 Tarik Cohen, CHI 8 10 Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 9 Dion Lewis, TEN 7 10 Javorius Allen, BAL 7 9 Corey Clement, PHI 7 9 Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8 Alex Collins, BAL 6 7 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7 Nick Chubb, CLE 6 7 Lamar Miller, HOU 5 6

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 34 38 A.J. Green, CIN 33 37 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 33 37 Michael Thomas, NO 32 36 Adam Thielen, MIN 30 34 Mike Evans, TB 29 33 Davante Adams, GB 28 32 Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32 Odell Beckham, NYG 27 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 25 29 Julio Jones, ATL 24 28 Tyreek Hill, KC 20 23 Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22 T.Y. Hilton, IND 18 21 Keenan Allen, LAC 17 20 Kenny Golladay, DET 16 19 Brandin Cooks, LAR 16 19 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 15 18 Will Fuller, HOU 15 18 Robert Woods, LAR 15 18 Golden Tate, DET 13 16 Josh Gordon, NE 12 15 Amari Cooper, OAK 12 15 Jarvis Landry, CLE 11 14 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 11 14 Calvin Ridley, ATL 10 12 Julian Edelman, NE 9 13 Tyler Boyd, CIN 9 12 John Brown, BAL 9 11 Allen Robinson, CHI 9 11 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11 Marvin Jones, DET 8 10 Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9 Tyler Lockett, SEA 7 9 Mike Williams, LAC 7 8 Chris Godwin, TB 7 8 Corey Davis, TEN 6 9 Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8 Sammy Watkins, KC 6 8 Jordy Nelson, OAK 6 8 Doug Baldwin, SEA 6 8 DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8 Kenny Stills, MIA 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 22 25 Zach Ertz, PHI 18 22 Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20 Eric Ebron, IND 10 12 Jimmy Graham, GB 8 10 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10 George Kittle, SF 8 10 Jared Cook, OAK 7 10 Jordan Reed, WAS 7 10 Trey Burton, CHI 7 9 Evan Engram, NYG 5 7

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB Drew Brees, NO 17 34 Tom Brady, NE 16 32 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32 Cam Newton, CAR 15 30 Aaron Rodgers, GB 15 30 Deshaun Watson, HOU 15 30 Patrick Mahomes, KC 15 30 Matt Ryan, ATL 14 28 Andrew Luck, IND 14 28 Philip Rivers, LAC 14 28 Jared Goff, LAR 13 26 Kirk Cousins, MIN 11 22 Carson Wentz, PHI 11 22 Matthew Stafford, DET 9 18 Andy Dalton, CIN 8 16 Russell Wilson, SEA 7 14 Jameis Winston, TB 5 10

DSTs

Player Non PPR Bears DST 8 8 Jaguars DST 8 8 Rams DST 7 7

