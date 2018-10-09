Fantasy Football Week 6 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?! Our Trade Values Chart will help you craft the perfect swap for one (or both) of them along with over 100 other players for your Fantasy team.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.    

Running backs

Player Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 48 51
Melvin Gordon, LAC 44 47
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 43 44
Alvin Kamara, NO 36 41
Saquon Barkley, NYG 36 39
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 33 37
David Johnson, ARI 33 35
Kareem Hunt, KC 28 29
Joe Mixon, CIN 26 29
Sony Michel, NE 23 24
Mark Ingram, NO 22 24
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 20 23
Dalvin Cook, MIN 16 18
Carlos Hyde, CLE 16 17
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 16 17
Jordan Howard, CHI 15 17
Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17
Leonard Fournette, JAC 15 17
Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16
Adrian Peterson, WAS 14 15
James Conner, PIT 13 15
James White, NE 12 15
Chris Carson, SEA 12 13
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 11 13
Austin Ekeler, LAC 11 13
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12
Aaron Jones, GB 10 12
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 10 12
Matt Breida, SF 10 12
Chris Thompson, WAS 9 12
LeSean McCoy, BUF 9 11
Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10
Alfred Morris, SF 9 10
Nyheim Hines, IND 8 11
Tevin Coleman, ATL 8 10
Tarik Cohen, CHI 8 10
Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 9
Dion Lewis, TEN 7 10
Javorius Allen, BAL 7 9
Corey Clement, PHI 7 9
Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8
Alex Collins, BAL 6 7
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7
Nick Chubb, CLE 6 7
Lamar Miller, HOU 5 6

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT 34 38
A.J. Green, CIN 33 37
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 33 37
Michael Thomas, NO 32 36
Adam Thielen, MIN 30 34
Mike Evans, TB 29 33
Davante Adams, GB 28 32
Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32
Odell Beckham, NYG 27 31
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 25 29
Julio Jones, ATL 24 28
Tyreek Hill, KC 20 23
Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22
T.Y. Hilton, IND 18 21
Keenan Allen, LAC 17 20
Kenny Golladay, DET 16 19
Brandin Cooks, LAR 16 19
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 15 18
Will Fuller, HOU 15 18
Robert Woods, LAR 15 18
Golden Tate, DET 13 16
Josh Gordon, NE 12 15
Amari Cooper, OAK 12 15
Jarvis Landry, CLE 11 14
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 11 14
Calvin Ridley, ATL 10 12
Julian Edelman, NE 9 13
Tyler Boyd, CIN 9 12
John Brown, BAL 9 11
Allen Robinson, CHI 9 11
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11
Marvin Jones, DET 8 10
Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9
Tyler Lockett, SEA 7 9
Mike Williams, LAC 7 8
Chris Godwin, TB 7 8
Corey Davis, TEN 6 9
Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8
Sammy Watkins, KC 6 8
Jordy Nelson, OAK 6 8
Doug Baldwin, SEA 6 8
DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8
Kenny Stills, MIA 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 22 25
Zach Ertz, PHI 18 22
Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20
Eric Ebron, IND 10 12
Jimmy Graham, GB 8 10
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 8 10
George Kittle, SF 8 10
Jared Cook, OAK 7 10
Jordan Reed, WAS 7 10
Trey Burton, CHI 7 9
Evan Engram, NYG 5 7

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Drew Brees, NO 17 34
Tom Brady, NE 16 32
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32
Cam Newton, CAR 15 30
Aaron Rodgers, GB 15 30
Deshaun Watson, HOU 15 30
Patrick Mahomes, KC 15 30
Matt Ryan, ATL 14 28
Andrew Luck, IND 14 28
Philip Rivers, LAC 14 28
Jared Goff, LAR 13 26
Kirk Cousins, MIN 11 22
Carson Wentz, PHI 11 22
Matthew Stafford, DET 9 18
Andy Dalton, CIN 8 16
Russell Wilson, SEA 7 14
Jameis Winston, TB 5 10

DSTs

Player Non PPR
Bears DST 8 8
Jaguars DST 8 8
Rams DST 7 7

