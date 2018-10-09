Fantasy Football Week 6 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?! Our Trade Values Chart will help you craft the perfect swap for one (or both) of them along with over 100 other players for your Fantasy team.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|48
|51
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|44
|47
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|43
|44
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|36
|41
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|36
|39
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|33
|37
|David Johnson, ARI
|33
|35
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|28
|29
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|26
|29
|Sony Michel, NE
|23
|24
|Mark Ingram, NO
|22
|24
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|20
|23
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|16
|18
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|16
|17
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|16
|17
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|15
|17
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|15
|17
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|15
|17
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|14
|16
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|14
|15
|James Conner, PIT
|13
|15
|James White, NE
|12
|15
|Chris Carson, SEA
|12
|13
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|11
|13
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|11
|13
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|10
|12
|Aaron Jones, GB
|10
|12
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|10
|12
|Matt Breida, SF
|10
|12
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|9
|12
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|9
|11
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|9
|10
|Alfred Morris, SF
|9
|10
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|8
|11
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|8
|10
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|8
|10
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|8
|9
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|7
|10
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|7
|9
|Corey Clement, PHI
|7
|9
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|6
|8
|Alex Collins, BAL
|6
|7
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|6
|7
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|6
|7
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|34
|38
|A.J. Green, CIN
|33
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|33
|37
|Michael Thomas, NO
|32
|36
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|30
|34
|Mike Evans, TB
|29
|33
|Davante Adams, GB
|28
|32
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|28
|32
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|27
|31
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|25
|29
|Julio Jones, ATL
|24
|28
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|20
|23
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|19
|22
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|18
|21
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|17
|20
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|16
|19
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|16
|19
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|15
|18
|Will Fuller, HOU
|15
|18
|Robert Woods, LAR
|15
|18
|Golden Tate, DET
|13
|16
|Josh Gordon, NE
|12
|15
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|12
|15
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|11
|14
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|11
|14
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|10
|12
|Julian Edelman, NE
|9
|13
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|9
|12
|John Brown, BAL
|9
|11
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|9
|11
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|8
|11
|Marvin Jones, DET
|8
|10
|Geronimo Allison, GB
|7
|9
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|7
|9
|Mike Williams, LAC
|7
|8
|Chris Godwin, TB
|7
|8
|Corey Davis, TEN
|6
|9
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|6
|8
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|6
|8
|Jordy Nelson, OAK
|6
|8
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|6
|8
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|6
|8
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|22
|25
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|18
|22
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|17
|20
|Eric Ebron, IND
|10
|12
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|8
|10
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|8
|10
|George Kittle, SF
|8
|10
|Jared Cook, OAK
|7
|10
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|7
|10
|Trey Burton, CHI
|7
|9
|Evan Engram, NYG
|5
|7
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Drew Brees, NO
|17
|34
|Tom Brady, NE
|16
|32
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|16
|32
|Cam Newton, CAR
|15
|30
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|15
|30
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|15
|30
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|15
|30
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|14
|28
|Andrew Luck, IND
|14
|28
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|14
|28
|Jared Goff, LAR
|13
|26
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|11
|22
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|11
|22
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|9
|18
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|8
|16
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|7
|14
|Jameis Winston, TB
|5
|10
DSTs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Bears DST
|8
|8
|Jaguars DST
|8
|8
|Rams DST
|7
|7
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country