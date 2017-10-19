Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Rankings: Austin Seferian-Jenkins' breakout set to continue, but can you trust Jordan Reed?

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we expect it to continue?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of noon EST Tuesday. 

Week 7 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL)
2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS)
3 Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK)
4 Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG)
5Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE)
6 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA)
7Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE)
8Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF)
9Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI)
10Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN)
11 Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA)
12Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)
13Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) George Kittle SF (vs DAL)
14George Kittle SF (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL)
15Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC)
16Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) George Kittle SF (vs DAL) Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI)
17Ed Dickson CAR (at CHI) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN)
18 Jason Witten DAL (at SF) Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT) Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO)
19Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN) Benjamin Watson BAL (at MIN) Jason Witten DAL (at SF)
20 Vernon Davis WAS (at PHI) Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO) Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT)
21Tyler Kroft CIN (at PIT) Jason Witten DAL (at SF) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR)
22Martellus Bennett GB (vs NO) Antonio Gates LAC (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs KC)
23 Julius Thomas MIA (vs NYJ) Vernon Davis WAS (at PHI) Coby Fleener NO (at GB)
24 Jonnu Smith TEN (at CLE)Jonnu Smith TEN (at CLE)A.J. Derby DEN (at LAC)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories