Week 7 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Starting options at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 9 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Here are our latest expert rankings as of Sunday morning. Check out the latest injury news to supplement our expert's takes.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 7 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) 2 Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Drew Brees NO (at GB) 3 Drew Brees NO (at GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) 4 Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Drew Brees NO (at GB) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) 5 Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) 6 Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) 7 Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) 8 Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) 9 Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) 10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Alex Smith KC (at OAK) 11 Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) 12 Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR)

With Jameis Winston set to play through his shoulder injury, you'll consider starting him this week, but he's a big risk. The Bills provide a tough test, and he's no guarantee to make it through the whole game with his sprained AC joint. None of our experts have him as a top-10 option, and only Dave has him in the top-12. First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Derek Carr; Dave: Jameis Winston, Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston, Trevor Siemian, Roethlisberger

Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie. Time to panic? Derek Carr just didn't look great in his return from a back injury, picking up just 8 Fantasy points against the Chargers. And, now he has the Chiefs on the way, in a short week on Thursday night. He's talented enough to be worth using, but if you can find a better option, avoiding him might be your best bet.

Week 7 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) 2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) 4 Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) 5 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) 6 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) 7 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) 8 Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) 9 Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) 10 Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) 11 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) 12 Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) 13 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) 14 C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) 15 Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) 16 Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) 17 DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) 18 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) 19 Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) 20 Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) 21 Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) 22 Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) 23 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) 24 Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI)

Sunday morning update: Leonard Fournette's ankle injury looks like it could keep him out Sunday, and he isn't ranked as a result. His expected replacement, Chris Ivory, is a top-20 option across the board.



Jamey: Darren McFadden, Javorius Allen, Alfred Morris; Dave: Ty Montgomery, Orleans Darkwa, Matt Forte; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Dion Lewis Watch the courts... We should know Ezekiel Elliott's status for Week 7 before the end of Tuesday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately.

We should know Ezekiel Elliott's status for Week 7 before the end of Tuesday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately. Trust Belichick? What, you thought Mike Gillislee would be exempt from the shifting whims of Bill Belichick? Of course not. He fumbled on Sunday, which means everything is up in the air in New England; it's the Patriot Way. Dion Lewis was the main beneficiary, and I would argue he's been the most impressive all-around player among the Patriots' revolving door at running back. Of course, what I think doesn't matter, and Gillislee is likely to still have a significant role. Trusting anyone here is going to be tough, until and unless someone stands out consistently and earns Belichick's trust.

Week 7 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) 2 A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) 3 Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) 4 Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) 5 Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) 6 Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) 7 Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) 8 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) 9 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) 10 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) 11 Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) 12 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) 13 Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) 14 Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) 15 Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) 16 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) 17 Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) 18 Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) 19 John Brown ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) 20 Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Davante Adams GB (vs NO) 21 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) 22 Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) John Brown ARI (at LAR) 23 Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) 24 Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC)

Sunday morning update: DeVante Parker's ankle injury is expected to keep him sidelined yet again, and he doesn't find himself ranked as a result.

DeVante Parker's ankle injury is expected to keep him sidelined yet again, and he doesn't find himself ranked as a result. First three out... Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: Amari Cooper, John Brown, Danny Amendola



Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: Amari Cooper, John Brown, Danny Amendola Missing Aaron... I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues.

Week 7 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) 3 Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) 4 Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) 5 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) 6 Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) 7 Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) 8 Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) 9 Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) 10 Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) 11 Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) 12 Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)