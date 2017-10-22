Week 7 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Starting options at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.
More Week 7: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 9 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.
Here are our latest expert rankings as of Sunday morning. Check out the latest injury news to supplement our expert's takes.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- Sunday morning updates: With Jameis Winston set to play through his shoulder injury, you'll consider starting him this week, but he's a big risk. The Bills provide a tough test, and he's no guarantee to make it through the whole game with his sprained AC joint. None of our experts have him as a top-10 option, and only Dave has him in the top-12.
- First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Derek Carr; Dave: Jameis Winston, Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston, Trevor Siemian, Roethlisberger
- Buying the breakout? Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie.
- Time to panic? Derek Carr just didn't look great in his return from a back injury, picking up just 8 Fantasy points against the Chargers. And, now he has the Chiefs on the way, in a short week on Thursday night. He's talented enough to be worth using, but if you can find a better option, avoiding him might be your best bet.
Running Back Rankings
- Sunday morning update: Leonard Fournette's ankle injury looks like it could keep him out Sunday, and he isn't ranked as a result. His expected replacement, Chris Ivory, is a top-20 option across the board.
- First three out... Jamey: Darren McFadden, Javorius Allen, Alfred Morris; Dave: Ty Montgomery, Orleans Darkwa, Matt Forte; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Dion Lewis
- Watch the courts... We should know Ezekiel Elliott's status for Week 7 before the end of Tuesday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately.
- Trust Belichick? What, you thought Mike Gillislee would be exempt from the shifting whims of Bill Belichick? Of course not. He fumbled on Sunday, which means everything is up in the air in New England; it's the Patriot Way. Dion Lewis was the main beneficiary, and I would argue he's been the most impressive all-around player among the Patriots' revolving door at running back. Of course, what I think doesn't matter, and Gillislee is likely to still have a significant role. Trusting anyone here is going to be tough, until and unless someone stands out consistently and earns Belichick's trust.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- Sunday morning update: DeVante Parker's ankle injury is expected to keep him sidelined yet again, and he doesn't find himself ranked as a result.
- First three out... Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: Amari Cooper, John Brown, Danny Amendola
- Missing Aaron... I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues.
Tight End Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: Nick O'Leary, Jason Witten, George Kittle; Dave: Kyle Rudolph, Ed Dickson, George Kittle; Heath: George Kittle, Kyle Rudolph, Jack Doyle
- Trust the matchup... Jimmy Graham has been a disappointment so far, averaging just 35.8 yards per game for the Seahawks. No worries, he gets the Giants in Week 7. Every tight end seems to go off against them, so don't even think about benching him.
- Buying the breakout? Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had solid Fantasy performances over the last two weeks, though mostly because of a pair of touchdowns. His yardage totals have been disappointing, with just 75 yards combined on 14 catches. If he keeps getting this kind of work, he's going to have a huge breakout. It may happen this week.
- Breakout coming? Jordan Reed has just 12 Fantasy points in four games this season, as he has been the biggest disappointment at the position. His target share is way down, and he is averaging just 7.9 yards per reception. The talent is still incredible, of course, and it's tough to justify benching him even while he struggles.
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 injury updates
Leonard Fournette's status is one for Fantasy players to keep a close eye on heading into action...
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
Add a Comment