Week 7 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Starting options at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Sunday at 9 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.   

Here are our latest expert rankings as of Sunday morning. Check out the latest injury news to supplement our expert's takes. 

Quarterback Rankings

Week 7 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL)
2Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Drew Brees NO (at GB)
3Drew Brees NO (at GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE)
4Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Drew Brees NO (at GB) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF)
5Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG)
6Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI)
7Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI)
8Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE)
9Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS)
10Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Alex Smith KC (at OAK)
11Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB)
12Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR)
  • Sunday morning updates: With Jameis Winston set to play through his shoulder injury, you'll consider starting him this week, but he's a big risk. The Bills provide a tough test, and he's no guarantee to make it through the whole game with his sprained AC joint. None of our experts have him as a top-10 option, and only Dave has him in the top-12. 
  • First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Derek Carr; Dave: Jameis Winston, Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston, Trevor Siemian, Roethlisberger
  • Buying the breakout? Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie. 
  • Time to panic? Derek Carr just didn't look great in his return from a back injury, picking up just 8 Fantasy points against the Chargers. And, now he has the Chiefs on the way, in a short week on Thursday night. He's talented enough to be worth using, but if you can find a better option, avoiding him might be your best bet. 

Running Back Rankings

Week 7 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK)
2Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN)
3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF)
4Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI)
6LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE)
7Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at GB)
8Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN)
9Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ)
10Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR)
11Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL)
12Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL)
13Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Doug Martin TB (at BUF)
14C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC)
15Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS)
16Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB)
17DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE)
18Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT)
19Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND)
20Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI)
21Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC)
22Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR)
23LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE)
24Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI)
  • Sunday morning update: Leonard Fournette's ankle injury looks like it could keep him out Sunday, and he isn't ranked as a result. His expected replacement, Chris Ivory, is a top-20 option across the board.
  • First three out... Jamey: Darren McFadden, Javorius Allen, Alfred Morris; Dave: Ty Montgomery, Orleans Darkwa, Matt Forte; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Dion Lewis
  • Watch the courts... We should know Ezekiel Elliott's status for Week 7 before the end of Tuesday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately. 
  • Trust Belichick? What, you thought Mike Gillislee would be exempt from the shifting whims of Bill Belichick? Of course not. He fumbled on Sunday, which means everything is up in the air in New England; it's the Patriot Way. Dion Lewis was the main beneficiary, and I would argue he's been the most impressive all-around player among the Patriots' revolving door at running back. Of course, what I think doesn't matter, and Gillislee is likely to still have a significant role. Trusting anyone here is going to be tough, until and unless someone stands out consistently and earns Belichick's trust. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 7 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE)
2A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN)
3Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT)
4Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF)
5Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB)
6Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF)
7Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL)
8Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR)
9Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL)
10Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC)
11Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC)
12Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL)
13Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG)
14Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS)
15Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL)
16Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK)
17Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI)
18Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ)
19John Brown ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO)
20Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Davante Adams GB (vs NO)
21Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE)
22Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) John Brown ARI (at LAR)
23Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI)
24Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Amari Cooper OAK (vs KC)
  • Sunday morning update: DeVante Parker's ankle injury is expected to keep him sidelined yet again, and he doesn't find himself ranked as a result. 
  • First three out... Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: Amari Cooper, John Brown, Danny Amendola
  • Missing Aaron... I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues. 

Tight End Rankings

Week 7 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS)
3Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK)
4Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG)
5Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE)
6Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI)
7Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN)
8Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA)
9Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA)
10Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE)
11Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF)
12Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)
  • First three out... Jamey: Nick O'Leary, Jason Witten, George Kittle; Dave: Kyle Rudolph, Ed Dickson, George Kittle; Heath: George Kittle, Kyle Rudolph, Jack Doyle
  • Trust the matchup... Jimmy Graham has been a disappointment so far, averaging just 35.8 yards per game for the Seahawks. No worries, he gets the Giants in Week 7. Every tight end seems to go off against them, so don't even think about benching him.
  • Buying the breakout? Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had solid Fantasy performances over the last two weeks, though mostly because of a pair of touchdowns. His yardage totals have been disappointing, with just 75 yards combined on 14 catches. If he keeps getting this kind of work, he's going to have a huge breakout. It may happen this week. 
  • Breakout coming? Jordan Reed has just 12 Fantasy points in four games this season, as he has been the biggest disappointment at the position. His target share is way down, and he is averaging just 7.9 yards per reception. The talent is still incredible, of course, and it's tough to justify benching him even while he struggles.     
