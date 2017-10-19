Fantasy Football Week 7 Busts: Ben Roethlisberger and Jameis Winston face major challenges against the Bengals and Bills

More Week 6: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts

"Always start your studs."

It's such a simplistic approach. It absolves you of responsibility for bad lineup decisions. It's really tempting, and I often go for it.

But it's not always that easy. Especially when we aren't entirely sure who is or isn't a stud. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are prime examples in Week 7.

Pittsburgh is back at home against the Cincinnati Bengals . The Bengals are allowing 5.6 yard per pass attempt, the best mark in the league. They've surrendered just 16.6 points per game, the second best mark in the league. They're giving up 3.8 yards per carry. That's not quite elite, but it's pretty impressive. By all indications, this is an elite defense.

Tampa Bay travels to Buffalo for their second straight road game. The Buffalo Bills rank first in points allowed (14.8 ppg), seventh in yards per carry (3.6) and 10th in yards per pass attempt (6.6). They've given up two passing touchdowns all year. They have eight interceptions.

What's worse? Both of these defenses are well rested, coming off a bye.

So sure, start your studs. Le'Veon Bell , Antonio Brown and Mike Evans should all be in your lineup. Doug Martin probably should too, but I'd rather start the likes of Jerick McKinnon and Carlos Hyde among others. Cameron Brate is a low-end No. 1 tight end, I would bench him for Austin Hooper .

But DeSean Jackson ? He's a flex at best.

Martavis Bryant ? A desperation play.

The quarterbacks? They're two of my busts for Week 7.