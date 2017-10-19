Fantasy Football Week 7 Busts: Ben Roethlisberger and Jameis Winston face major challenges against the Bengals and Bills
These players could ruin your lineup in Week 7. Avoid if you can.
"Always start your studs."
It's such a simplistic approach. It absolves you of responsibility for bad lineup decisions. It's really tempting, and I often go for it.
But it's not always that easy. Especially when we aren't entirely sure who is or isn't a stud. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are prime examples in Week 7.
Pittsburgh is back at home against the Cincinnati Bengals . The Bengals are allowing 5.6 yard per pass attempt, the best mark in the league. They've surrendered just 16.6 points per game, the second best mark in the league. They're giving up 3.8 yards per carry. That's not quite elite, but it's pretty impressive. By all indications, this is an elite defense.
Tampa Bay travels to Buffalo for their second straight road game. The Buffalo Bills rank first in points allowed (14.8 ppg), seventh in yards per carry (3.6) and 10th in yards per pass attempt (6.6). They've given up two passing touchdowns all year. They have eight interceptions.
What's worse? Both of these defenses are well rested, coming off a bye.
So sure, start your studs. Le'Veon Bell , Antonio Brown and Mike Evans should all be in your lineup. Doug Martin probably should too, but I'd rather start the likes of Jerick McKinnon and Carlos Hyde among others. Cameron Brate is a low-end No. 1 tight end, I would bench him for Austin Hooper .
But DeSean Jackson ? He's a flex at best.
Martavis Bryant ? A desperation play.
The quarterbacks? They're two of my busts for Week 7.
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|Ben Roethlisberger has been abysmal this year. His only touchdown pass in Week 6 should have been an interception. I don't expect him to get right against a rested defense that's been the best in the NFL against the pass so far. I'd rather start Trevor Siemian and Josh McCown .
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|I'm interested to see if Jameis Winston really can play through a sprained AC joint or if he's trying a little too hard to be tough. Regardless, don't start him in a second straight road game at the Bills. I have Winston 13th right now, behind Tyrod Taylor and Carson Palmer , but I'll drop him even lower if he isn't throwing in practice by Friday. Dirk Koetter doesn't think he'll even throw a pass in practice this week.
Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB
|This one is easy, but I didn't want to leave him out. I don't care if Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes against this defense earlier in the year. The Denver Broncos bounce back in a big way and shut the Los Angeles Chargers down. I'd start almost any other QB (including Brett Hundley and C.J. Beathard) over him.
Adrian Peterson Arizona Cardinals RB
|So all it took was one week for us to rank Adrian Peterson as a borderline No. 1 RB again, huh? That's one week with fresh legs and extra motivation against a beat up Tampa Bay defense that had traveled across the country. Let's see what he looks like after 26 carries and a flight to London. Peterson is a borderline No. 2 for me, but I would rather start McKinnon, Alvin Kamara or Joe Mixon .
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB
|Remember the last time DeMarco Murray was questionable with a hamstring and we got excited about starting Derrick Henry ? Murray broke off a 75-yard touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks while Henry ran for 54 yards. if Murray actually sits out then I'm all-in on Henry, but I won't start him if Murray is active.
T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts WR
|I'm not necessarily saying you must bench T.Y. Hilton. But there's some serious bust potential here. The Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense has been spectacular. They're allowing 12.53 Fantasy points per game to receivers. That's all receivers, not the No. 1 receiver. If you're start Hilton it's solely based on the upside of one play.
Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR
|I am worried about almost all the Chargers. The Broncos just suffered an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants . They're going to show up angry. Yes, Allen attacks the most vulnerable part of the Broncos defense, but I'm not sure it matters. If you can get away from Allen, you should.
DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Sure, you're starting Mike Evans, but do you really want to start Tampa Bay's No. 2 against this defense? Jackson needs the deep ball to reach value and Winston's shoulder injury really brings into question whether that will be possible. If Winston sits and Fitzpatrick starts, I would expect him to pepper Evans. Jackson is a boom/bust No. 3 — and he is more likely to bust.
Jason Witten Dallas Cowboys TE
|Jason Witten has been a top-seven tight end in both formats this season. I understand how terrible the tight end position is, but I'd stay away from him in Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 team in terms of Fantasy points allowed to tight ends at 2.92.
Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE
|Yes, Zach Miller has caught touchdown passes each of the past two weeks. No, I'm not encouraged. Miller only saw three targets last week. He was out-snapped and out-targeted by fellow tight end Dion Sims . Miller's production the past two weeks has been fool's gold. Don't chase it.
