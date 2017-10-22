Fantasy Football Week 7: Leonard Fournette at real risk of sitting out, highlighting latest injury news
Leonard Fournette's status is one for Fantasy players to keep a close eye on heading into action Sunday.
Week 7 injury reports are littered with major names, with a pair of quarterbacks at the top of that list. Meanwhile, there are also multiple potential or confirmed absences at the running back and receiver positions that will have significant fantasy impact. Without further ado, let's dive into the notable names to keep an eye on health-wise heading into Week 7:
Quarterbacks
- The Packers' Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) was the subject of what was by far the biggest injury news of Week 6, with the perennial Pro Bowler almost certainly out for the season after breaking his clavicle against the Vikings. Rodgers could technically resume practicing in Week 13 and already had surgery Thursday, but for now, second-year man Brett Hundley will helm the Green Bay offense. Hundley was a mixed bag after entering last week's contest in emergency duty, but with a week to prepare for the Saints, he could be a productive streaming option, given the solid offensive cast around him. All of the Packers' skill-position players do see a slight downturn in their Fantasy prospects due to Hundley being a relatively unknown quantity, but the athletic signal caller could certainly help dispel some of the doubts with a strong effort Sunday.
- The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) is set to start Sunday against the Bills after beginning the practice week in a limited capacity. Winston was back to a full practice session by Friday and took all the first-team reps without setbacks, leading head coach Dirk Koetter to declare him his starter immediately following the session. Although Winston's AC joint sprain is to his throwing shoulder, the Bucs are apparently confident enough in its fitness to have him take the field in a tough matchup. However, he's a tough player to trust this week, given the injury and a tough matchup.
- The Vikings' Sam Bradford (knee) is out once again in Week 7, providing Case Keenum another starting opportunity. Keenum will once again be without Stefon Diggs (groin) and could also be missing Michael Floyd (hamstring), so he could struggle to put up serviceable numbers against a Ravens secondary that's been very stingy against the pass all season.
- The Colts' Andrew Luck (shoulder) appeared to be progressively returning to health as recently as last week, but renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder has cast a cloud over his prospects for the time being. Luck received a cortisone shot to address the problem, but his return date, which at one point had been optimistically projected to come before the end of October, has now been pushed back indefinitely. Jacoby Brissett, who's thrown for 1,209 yards and has completed 14 passes of over 20 yards in six starts, will continue to lead the Indy offense for the foreseeable future.
Running Backs
- Leonard Fournette is looking likely to miss the Jaguars' Week 7 battle against the Colts with his ankle injury, as per late Saturday reports. Chris Ivory, who caught nine passes for 74 yards against the Rams in extended action in Week 6, will be the starting running back if Fournette misses, with Corey Grant likely serving as his primary backup. Meanwhile, veteran T.J. Yeldon could also be activated for the first time all season, although his workload would likely be modest. View Ivory as a low-end No. 2 RB this week.
- The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (shoulder) is listed as questionable after turning in a pair of limited practices to close out the week, but early Sunday reports have him suiting up against the Broncos on Sunday. It's a tough matchup, but you can't afford to sit him.
- The Titans' DeMarco Murray (hamstring) got back on the practice field Friday in a limited capacity. He appears headed towards a true game-time call, although early Sunday morning reports indicate that he'll suit up. Derrick Henry would make for an appealing option in all formats if Murray does sit, but it's important to note that the Browns defense is tied with the Broncos in allowing an AFC-low 3.1 yards per carry to running backs. Both are in the mix to start for Fantasy, but Murray playing complicates things.
- The Eagles' Wendell Smallwood (knee) appears to have a strong chance of suiting up Monday night against the Redskins after turning in his third straight full practice Saturday. He'll be logging his first snaps since Week 4 if he takes the field, with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement seeing a downturn in touches as a result. However, given that he's playing in the last game of the week and could see a limited workload in his first game back, fantasy owners should weigh potentially safer alternatives before inserting Smallwood into their lineups.
- The Redskins' Rob Kelley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's divisional showdown versus the Eagles, but head coach Jay Gruden has proclaimed that he expects him to start. Kelley practiced in limited fashion all week, and his return would certainly reduce Samaje Perine's touches. Meanwhile, Chris Thompson, who logged a season-high 16 rushing attempts against the 49ers in Week 6, is also projected to see a drop in carries, but he should continue to serve in his typical capacity in a pass-catching option.
- The Patriots' Rex Burkhead (ribs) has officially shaken his injury designation for Sunday's Week 7 Super Bowl rematch against the Falcons. Burkhead last took the field in Week 2, and his return serves to further muddy up a New England backfield that's already difficult to prognosticate fantasy-wise.
- The Seahawks' C.J. Prosise (ankle) carries a questionable designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Giants, but he's expected to play after turning in two full practices to finish the week. If he indeed suits up, it remains to be seen which members of his running back quartet head coach Pete Carroll will keep active.
- The Ravens' Terrance West (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Alex Collins and Javorius Allen should once again head up the Baltimore backfield.
- The Giants' Paul Perkins (ribs) is already listed as out for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks despite a trio of limited practices this week, leaving Wayne Gallman, Orleans Darkwa and Shane Vereen to handle backfield duties once again.
- The Cardinals' Andre Ellington was unable to practice Thursday and Friday due his quadriceps injury, earning him a questionable designation. However, early Sunday morning reports indicate he will not play against the Rams in London on Sunday. His expected absence will presumably bump up Kerwynn Williams on the depth chart, but given Adrian Peterson's Week 6 performance, head coach Bruce Arians could well lean on him once again versus the vulnerable Los Angeles run defense.
Wide Receivers
- The Vikings' Stefon Diggs (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Ravens, and with Michael Floyd (hamstring) questionable after logging just a single limited practice this week, Minnesota could trot out Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell as its top two wideouts. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who's notched 11 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown while seeing a combined 18 targets in the last two weeks, could also garner plenty of Case Keenum's attention.
- The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders is already out for Sunday's game against the Chargers with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Giants. With fellow wideouts Cody Latimer (knee) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) also sidelined, Bennie Fowler, who has 13 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season, will start in Sanders' stead, while Jordan Taylor should also see added snaps.
- The myriad of receiver injuries makes Demaryius Thomas (calf) particularly viable, and luckily for the Broncos, he's off the final injury report for Week 7.
- The Dolphins' DeVante Parker is once again listed as doubtful for a Week 7 tilt against the Jets with the ankle injury that already cost him last week's game against the Falcons. He's not expected to play as of early Sunday, and his absence would certainly boost the fantasy prospects of Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo.
- The Chargers' Keenan Allen (shoulder) appeared to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's battle against the Broncos after failing to practice Friday. However, early Sunday reports have Allen projected to suit up. If things change before the 4:25 EDT kickoff, fantasy owners should keep in mind that the likes of Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and rookie Mike Williams, who just made his NFL debut against the Raiders in Week 6, would benefit from Allen's absence. Tight end Hunter Henry, who has eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in the last two games, could certainly see his targets rise as well, considering he often operates in the short-to-intermediate area of the field that Allen frequents. However, this is a tough matchup against Denver, so avoiding the entire Chargers' passing game isn't a bad idea either.
- The Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin (knee) was back to a full practice Friday after tweaking his knee in Wednesday's session. While it's the same knee that he injured back in Week 3 – and that he suffered a torn ACL in back in 2015 – Benjamin is presently expected to suit up versus the Bears on Sunday as per early Sunday reports.
- The Bills' Jordan Matthews (thumb) appears to be trending toward suiting up for the first time since Week 4 after working up to a full practice Friday. Early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll suit up but will wear a special glove while hitting the field two weeks earlier than expected. His return would be particularly timely, considering that tight end Charles Clay (knee) is already out for Week 7. The duo of Zay Jones and Andre Holmes would lead the Bills receiving corps if Matthews doesn't play, and running back LeSean McCoy would likely see even more opportunity than usual, given his already extensive role in the passing attack.
- Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) was able to turn in limited practices throughout the week and was left off the final Week 7 injury report. He's poised to potentially see elevated volume against a vulnerable Patriots secondary in what could be a high-scoring affair on Sunday Night Football.
- The Ravens' Jeremy Maclin was once again limited throughout the practice week with a shoulder injury and is officially questionable for Sunday's battle against the Vikings. With teammates Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh) listed as out and doubtful, respectively, and fellow starter Mike Wallace (back) mirroring Maclin's questionable designation after practicing in limited capacity Friday, the likes of Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore look poised for a boost in snaps at a minimum this week. Meanwhile, the entire situation, coupled with the Ravens' overall struggles on offense, bodes very well for the fantasy prospects of the Vikings defense.
- The Patriots' Chris Hogan (ribs) has shaken his injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 7 showdown against the Falcons.
- The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (knee) is out in Week 7 after failing to practice all week. Teammate John Ross (knee) was up to a full practice by Friday and is listed as questionable against the Steelers, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he won't return until Week 8.
- The Browns' Kenny Britt (groin) was limited throughout the practice week again and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Titans, although early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis would once again serve as the starting wideouts in the event of a Britt absence, while Kasen Williams and Bryce Treggs would potentially see added volume as well.
- Jaguars' Marqise Lee (knee) was able to practice in limited fashion Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week, but early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll take the field. If he'd be unable to suit up, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole would presumably serve as the top wideout duo against the beatable Colts secondary, with Arrelious Benn also potentially seeing a bump in snaps. If he plays, Lee is the only Jaguars WR worth considering as a starter this week.
- Saints' Willie Snead (hamstring) was limited throughout the practice week, but given that he followed the same pattern last week before making his season debut against the Lions, he should be available for Sunday's game against the Packers. He has yet to get going since his suspension, and remains worth benching until he shows us something.
- Sterling Shepard (ankle) appears to be making a relatively quick recovery from his Week 5 injury. He turned in three limited practices this week and will be a game-time decision for the Giants versus the Seahawks, although early Sunday reports indicate that he's expected to play. His return would move Roger Lewis down to a No. 2 role and could result in a slight downturn in targets for tight end Evan Ingram, although he and Shepard would still likely be the recipients of most of Eli Manning's attention.
- The Titans' Corey Davis' hamstring injury will cost him a fifth consecutive game this week and will continue to afford Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor additional snaps.
Tight Ends
- Delanie Walker (calf) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Browns after not practicing Friday. He's a game-time decision, although early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. If Walker does happen to sit out, his absence would make impressive rookie Jonnu Smith an intriguing streaming option against a Cleveland defense that's allowed an average of over seven receptions per game to tight ends.
- Benjamin Watson (knee) is questionable for the Ravens' matchup with the Vikings after getting in just a single limited practice this week, which came on Friday. With position mate Maxx Williams also out with an ankle injury, second-year man Nick Boyle could top the tight end depth chart if Watson doesn't suit up Sunday.
- The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, leaving Nick O'Leary to man the starting tight end role. While Clay's absence will certainly help the offense, the impact is partly allayed by the expected return of Jordan Matthews (thumb).
Kickers
- The Falcons' Matt Bryant (back) is off the final injury report after practicing in full on Friday.
- The Panthers' Graham Gano is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he practiced in full Friday and as per head coach Ron Rivera, would be listed as probable if that designation was still available. The fact that the Panthers haven't inked an emergency kicker also seems to bode well for Gano's chances of playing against the Bears.
Key Defensive Players
- The Panthers' Kurt Coleman (knee) is questionable for Week 7 despite turning in a full practice on Friday.
- The Packers' Morgan Burnett (hamstring) is out against the Saints after once again failing to practice throughout the week.
- The Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson (neck) is questionable after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Titans' Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) is out against the Browns after failing to practice all week.
- The Bills' Ramon Humber (thumb) remains out in Week 7.
- The Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is questionable against the Panthers but practiced fully Friday.
- The Rams' Mark Barron (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's matchup in London versus the Cardinals.
- The Giants' Jonathan Casillas (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
- The Niners' Ray-Ray Armstrong (shoulder) is questionable against the Cowboys but turned in limited practices throughout the week. Teammate Reuben Foster (ankle) mirrored Armstrong's practice routine and shares his designation.
- The Cardinals' Karlos Dansby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 7 tilt versus the Rams in London after turning in limited practices all week. However, given this has been his practice pattern for multiple weeks and he's yet to miss a game, Dansby is expected to suit up.
- The Buccaneers' safety tandem of Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward, both nursing hip injuries, appear likely to play against the Bills after they both turned in full practices on Friday.
- Teammate Kwon Alexander (hamstring) appears set to make his first appearance since the opener Sunday against the Bills. Position mate Lavonte David (ankle) is also questionable but turned in a full practice Friday.
- The Panthers' Luke Kuechly is out for Sunday's game against the Bears due to a concussion. Teammate Charles Johnson is questionable with a groin injury but turned in a full practice Friday.
- The Dolphins' Andre Branch (knee) is questionable against the Jets despite a pair of full practices to close out the week.
- The Packers' Joe Thomas (ankle) remains out for Sunday's matchup versus the Saints.
- The Titans' Derrick Morgan (abdomen) is questionable versus the Browns after turning in a pair of limited practices to close out the week.
- The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) is out against the Seahawks on Sunday.
- The Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) is questionable against the Dolphins after failing to practice all week.
- The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt (back) is out against the Bengals on Sunday.
- The Seahawks' Michael Bennett (heel) is questionable against the Giants but turned in a pair of full practices to finish the week.
- The Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (quadriceps) was off the final Week 7 injury report ahead of Sunday's London tilt against the Rams.
- The Redskins' Josh Norman (ribs) is out for Monday night's matchup versus the Eagles, but he notably practiced in limited fashion on two occasions this past week. Teammate Bashaud Breeland (knee) is questionable after a trio of limited practices this past week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable against the Vikings.
- The Bengals' Adam Jones (back) is doubtful against the Steelers after missing practice Thursday and Friday.
- The Browns' Jason McCourty (ankle) is questionable against the Titans.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (concussion) is out again Sunday against the Falcons.
