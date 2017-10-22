Fantasy Football Week 7: Leonard Fournette at real risk of sitting out, highlighting latest injury news

More Week 7: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts

Week 7 injury reports are littered with major names, with a pair of quarterbacks at the top of that list. Meanwhile, there are also multiple potential or confirmed absences at the running back and receiver positions that will have significant fantasy impact. Without further ado, let's dive into the notable names to keep an eye on health-wise heading into Week 7:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Delanie Walker (calf) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Browns after not practicing Friday. He's a game-time decision, although early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. If Walker does happen to sit out, his absence would make impressive rookie Jonnu Smith an intriguing streaming option against a Cleveland defense that's allowed an average of over seven receptions per game to tight ends.



Benjamin Watson (knee) is questionable for the Ravens' matchup with the Vikings after getting in just a single limited practice this week, which came on Friday. With position mate Maxx Williams also out with an ankle injury, second-year man Nick Boyle could top the tight end depth chart if Watson doesn't suit up Sunday.



The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, leaving Nick O'Leary to man the starting tight end role. While Clay's absence will certainly help the offense, the impact is partly allayed by the expected return of Jordan Matthews (thumb).



Kickers

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (back) is off the final injury report after practicing in full on Friday.



The Panthers' Graham Gano is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he practiced in full Friday and as per head coach Ron Rivera, would be listed as probable if that designation was still available. The fact that the Panthers haven't inked an emergency kicker also seems to bode well for Gano's chances of playing against the Bears.



Key Defensive Players