Injuries and bye weeks are hitting every position hard heading into Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's a double whammy at wide receiver, where every QB injury also hurts a wide receiver's Fantasy value.

So even though the injury bug hasn't hit the wide receiver position as hard as it did at running back and QB last week, we're still looking at downgrades for the likes of D.J. Moore and Amari Cooper, plus potentially Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Calvin Ridley, and Christian Kirk among others, thanks to injuries to their quarterbacks. And we'll have to keep an eye on Josh Allen's shoulder because he is dealing with some soreness that could affect Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, too.

And, of course, with six teams on bye in Week 7, we're already short-handed here. Among those on byes? Elite options like Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, and not to mention Adam Thielen, who has played like one of the best receivers in Fantasy since Week 2. Add in the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson, and Tee Higgins, plus existing injuries to Justin Jefferson and Zay Jones, among others, and we're increasingly short-handed at wide receiver heading into Week 7.

So, as much as I would like to steer clear of Moore with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent expected to start for the Bears with Fields recovering from a dislocated thumb, I probably can't. I've downgraded him plenty, to be clear, along with the entire Bears offense, but Moore is still a top-36 WR for me. Similarly, I'd love to stay away from Davante Adams, coming off consecutive subpar outings while dealing with a shoulder injury, but he's still a top-20 option for me, just ahead of teammate Jakobi Meyers.

We're dealing with this at every position in Week 7, and it could be worse -- just check out my running back or quarterback rankings to see how much worse it could be -- but that doesn't mean things aren't a bit thin here as well. On the bright side, it does make it a little easier to throw upside guys like Christian Watson or Gabe Davis in your lineup, because if they hit, it will pay off in a huge way, and if they miss, hey, you probably didn't have many better options.

Here are my full rankings for Week 7 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings