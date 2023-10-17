getty-amari-cooper-browns.jpg

Injuries and bye weeks are hitting every position hard heading into Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's a double whammy at wide receiver, where every QB injury also hurts a wide receiver's Fantasy value. 

So even though the injury bug hasn't hit the wide receiver position as hard as it did at running back and QB last week, we're still looking at downgrades for the likes of D.J. Moore and Amari Cooper, plus potentially Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Calvin Ridley, and Christian Kirk among others, thanks to injuries to their quarterbacks. And we'll have to keep an eye on Josh Allen's shoulder because he is dealing with some soreness that could affect Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, too.

And, of course, with six teams on bye in Week 7, we're already short-handed here. Among those on byes? Elite options like Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, and not to mention Adam Thielen, who has played like one of the best receivers in Fantasy since Week 2. Add in the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson, and Tee Higgins, plus existing injuries to Justin Jefferson and Zay Jones, among others, and we're increasingly short-handed at wide receiver heading into Week 7. 

So, as much as I would like to steer clear of Moore with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent expected to start for the Bears with Fields recovering from a dislocated thumb, I probably can't. I've downgraded him plenty, to be clear, along with the entire Bears offense, but Moore is still a top-36 WR for me. Similarly, I'd love to stay away from Davante Adams, coming off consecutive subpar outings while dealing with a shoulder injury, but he's still a top-20 option for me, just ahead of teammate Jakobi Meyers. 

We're dealing with this at every position in Week 7, and it could be worse -- just check out my running back or quarterback rankings to see how much worse it could be -- but that doesn't mean things aren't a bit thin here as well. On the bright side, it does make it a little easier to throw upside guys like Christian Watson or Gabe Davis in your lineup, because if they hit, it will pay off in a huge way, and if they miss, hey, you probably didn't have many better options. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 7 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: 

Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill @PHI
  2. Cooper Kupp vs. PIT
  3. Stefon Diggs @NE
  4. Keenan Allen @KC
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @BAL
  6. A.J. Brown vs. MIA
  7. Puka Nacua vs. PIT
  8. Devonta Smith vs. MIA
  9. Jaylen Waddle @PHI
  10. Chris Olave vs. JAX
  11. Michael Pittman vs. CLE
  12. Brandon Aiyuk @MIN
  13. Zay Flowers vs. DET
  14. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  15. Chris Godwin vs. ATL
  16. Mike Evans vs. ATL
  17. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  18. Davante Adams @CHI
  19. Jakobi Meyers @CHI
  20. Drake London @TB
  21. Jordan Addison vs. SF
  22. George Pickens @LAR
  23. Marquise Brown @SEA
  24. Michael Thomas vs. JAX
  25. Terry McLaurin @NYG
  26. Christian Kirk @NO
  27. Calvin Ridley @NO
  28. Amari Cooper @IND
  29. D.J. Moore vs. LV
  30. Christian Watson @DEN
  31. Gabe Davis @NE
  32. Josh Palmer @KC
  33. Kendrick Bourne vs. BUF
  34. Diontae Johnson @LAR
  35. KJ Osborn vs. SF
  36. Josh Downs vs. CLE
  37. Jahan Dotson @NYG
  38. Jerry Jeudy vs. GB
  39. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. WAS
  40. Curtis Samuel @NYG
  41. Elijah Moore @IND
  42. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. ARI
  43. Courtland Sutton vs. GB
  44. Rashee Rice vs. LAC
  45. Rashid Shaheed vs. JAX
  46. Josh Reynolds @BAL
  47. Romeo Doubs @DEN
  48. DeVante Parker vs. BUF
  49. Darius Slayton vs. WAS
  50. Mack Hollins @TB
  51. Tutu Atwell vs. PIT
  52. Kadarius Toney vs. LAC
  53. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAC
  54. Skyy Moore vs. LAC
  55. Quentin Johnston @KC
  56. Rondale Moore @SEA
  57. Odell Beckham vs. DET
  58. Jameson Williams @BAL
  59. Alec Pierce vs. CLE
  60. Jalin Hyatt vs. WAS