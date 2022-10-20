Before you come at me with any "How could you have [Random Mediocre Wide Receiver] ranked so high???" questions or comments for my Week 7 rankings, it's worth remembering that, with the Bills, Rams, Eagles, and Vikings on bye this week, each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings are out this week – not to mention three other top-30 options from Week 6.

That is how I'm justifying DeAndre Hopkins as a top 12 wide receiver in his first game back from a six-game suspension to open the season. On a short week with his team playing on Thursday night against a good Saints defense. After his head coach wouldn't commit to Hopkins being on a snap count or not.

The truth is, any other week this season, Hopkins probably wouldn't project as a top-12 WR, but that's not to say my expectations are low. Hopkins' target share last season was lower than we've gotten used to seeing, but I think that was at least in part because the Cardinals had a deeper receiving corps than they currently do – Robbie Anderson might be their No. 2 option four days after being sent to the locker room in the middle of his final game with the Panthers. Anderson, I'll remind you, has caught less than half his targets dating back to the start of last season.

So, yeah, the Cardinals need Hopkins to make an immediate impact in the aftermath of Marquise Brown's foot injury, and I think he has a pretty good chance. There's no guarantee he hits the ground running, but we've seen Hopkins be an elite Fantasy option in this offense, and I think there's a chance we see a repeat of 2020, when he had 160 targets, 115 catches, and over 1,400 yards as the unquestioned No. 1 option. There's top-12 upside the rest of the way, and I'm ranking him as a top-12 option in his first game, however reluctantly.

Here are the rest of my wide receiver rankings for Week 7, along with notes for some of the most interesting players from the rankings and projections process. Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week.