Before you come at me with any "How could you have [Random Mediocre Wide Receiver] ranked so high???" questions or comments for my Week 7 rankings, it's worth remembering that, with the Bills, Rams, Eagles, and Vikings on bye this week, each of my top four wide receivers from last week's rankings are out this week – not to mention three other top-30 options from Week 6.
That is how I'm justifying DeAndre Hopkins as a top 12 wide receiver in his first game back from a six-game suspension to open the season. On a short week with his team playing on Thursday night against a good Saints defense. After his head coach wouldn't commit to Hopkins being on a snap count or not.
The truth is, any other week this season, Hopkins probably wouldn't project as a top-12 WR, but that's not to say my expectations are low. Hopkins' target share last season was lower than we've gotten used to seeing, but I think that was at least in part because the Cardinals had a deeper receiving corps than they currently do – Robbie Anderson might be their No. 2 option four days after being sent to the locker room in the middle of his final game with the Panthers. Anderson, I'll remind you, has caught less than half his targets dating back to the start of last season.
So, yeah, the Cardinals need Hopkins to make an immediate impact in the aftermath of Marquise Brown's foot injury, and I think he has a pretty good chance. There's no guarantee he hits the ground running, but we've seen Hopkins be an elite Fantasy option in this offense, and I think there's a chance we see a repeat of 2020, when he had 160 targets, 115 catches, and over 1,400 yards as the unquestioned No. 1 option. There's top-12 upside the rest of the way, and I'm ranking him as a top-12 option in his first game, however reluctantly.
Here are the rest of my wide receiver rankings for Week 7, along with notes for some of the most interesting players from the rankings and projections process. Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week.
- Tyreek Hill vs. PIT -- Hill is off to an unbelievable start for Miami, leading the league in receiving yards despite playing with three different quarterbacks leaving four different games with injuries. He's going to face a ton of defensive attention if Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is out this week, but with Tua Tagovailoa back from his two-game absence, Hill simply looks like one of the two or three best receivers in Fantasy right now.
- Davante Adams vs. HOU -- Adams has a 31% target share on the season, and if he and Derek Carr can get on the same page on some of their downfield targets a bit more frequently, he still looks like one of the elite receivers in Fantasy. If there's any kind of buy-low opportunity here, I'm taking it.
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL -- The Bengals are still having trouble getting the ball down the field, but Chase took advantage of a good matchup to remind us of how good he can be. The upside doesn't seem quite as high as it was last season -- at least not until the Bengals figure out how to beat two-high safety coverage -- but Chase is still an obvious must-start Fantasy option.
- Chris Godwin @CAR -- Godwin looked like himself in Week 6, which is what we were hoping to see by this point in the season. He's the top option in this passing game and should be viewed as a must-start Fantasy option moving forward coming off playing 89% of the snaps in Week 6.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL -- St. Brown practice in full Wednesday, so he should be good to go for this one. The Cowboys are a good defense, but he seems pretty matchup proof at this point.
- Deebo Samuel vs. KC
- Michael Pittman @TEN
- CeeDee Lamb vs. DET -- The expected return of Dak Prescott should obviously be good news for Lamb, who figures to have more opportunities for explosive plays with higher quality targets going his way. Prescott has historically spread the ball around more than Cooper Rush did, so I'm not expecting Lamb to sustain his 33% target share. However, I do expect him to be in the WR1 discussion moving forward, at least.
- Tee Higgins vs. ATL -- Higgins left two games early due to injuries, which makes his per-game production look pretty middling as a result. Remove those two games and he's averaging 17.4 PPR points per game with a 26% target share. As long as he's healthy, Higgins is a star.
- Mike Williams vs. SEA
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NO -- Hopkins should make his debut this week, though it isn't ideal that it's coming off a short week with less time to get up to speed. Still, while he wasn't as good as we're used to seeing last season, he still averaged 8.9 yards per target and was on a 17-touchdown pace through seven games before injuries. There's some risk both for Week 7 and in the long run, but I stashed Hopkins so I could use him, and that's what I'm going to do this week.
- Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
- Mike Evans @CAR
- Tyler Lockett @LAC
- Amari Cooper @BAL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI -- Week 6 was a disappointment for Meyers, but even his disappointing game saw him top double digits in PPR scoring. That's not so bad.
- Diontae Johnson @MIA -- Johnson earned double-digit targets in each of Mitchell Trubisky's three full games as the Steelers QB, averaging 14.2 PPR points per game. I'm still viewing him as a WR2 even with his uneven performance so far this season, and he's the only Steelers WR I'd start if I can help it.
- Brandin Cooks @LV -- Cooks is still getting plenty of targets, but his catch rate has fallen from 67% to 57%, while his yards per catch is down to a career-low 9.8. He's a viable buy-low candidate, all things considered, but Davis Mills needs to play better, and that's no guarantee.
- DK Metcalf @LAC
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF -- We finally got a breakout game from Smith-Schuster in Week 6, as he had 113 yards and a touchdown, but I actually don't think there was much to be excited about there. He's still not seeing many downfield targets, and his touchdown came on a long catch-and-run that you can't really expect him to replicate every week. He has an 18% target share, and without downfield targets, he's going to be pretty mediocre most weeks. Meh.
- Allen Lazard @WAS -- Lazard has a touchdown in four of five games despite averaging a pretty mediocre 57 yards per game. He's got Aaron Rodgers' trust, at least near the goal line, and that makes him worth using, even if it's a profile I tend not to love.
- Christian Kirk vs. NYG -- After having at least 17.7 PPR points in each of the first three games, Kirk has just 20.5 over the past three combined. He's fallen on hard times, and it's fair to wonder if he's miscast as the No. 1 option in this offense -- remember, that's what many assumed when he signed his big contract with Jacksonville in the offseason. I'm not outright benching Kirk, but it's pretty hard to trust him right now.
- Rondale Moore vs. NO
- Michael Gallup vs. DET -- I'm excited to see what Gallup can do with a healthy Dak Prescott at QB, but he hasn't shown enough to be worth starting yet. The fact that Gallup played a season-high 76% of the snaps in Week 6 bodes very well for him figuring things out, though.
- Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
- Curtis Samuel vs. GB -- Samuel had eight carries in the first three games, but that part of his game has disappeared since, as he doesn't have a single carry in any of his past three games. He's also seen steadily decreasing target totals as the season has gone on. Maybe Taylor Heinicke will look his way more than Carson Wentz did, but it's pretty hard to be excited about a guy with 106 yards over the past three games in what we still think is a pretty bad offense.
- Romeo Doubs @WAS -- Doubs is still playing pretty much every snap, but he has just 97 yards over his past three games. There was one long almost-touchdown there back in Week 4, but even that would still leave him with 50 yards on 14 targets over the past two. The opportunity is here, and it's enough to keep Doubs in consideration for a starting spot, but he and Aaron Rodgers haven't been able to get on the same page often enough to take advantage of it.
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
- Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
- Devin Duvernay vs. CLE -- Duvernay was one of the biggest disappointments of Week 6, as he caught just one ball a week after having eight touches. He's a pretty good player, but I think the Ravens really miss Rashod Bateman, and I don't think Duvernay is going to be someone you can rely on moving forward.
- Darnell Mooney @NE -- Justin Fields is starting to show signs of life, and Mooney's target share has climbed as the season continues to go on. I don't trust Mooney, but he's back in the starting discussion with his play of late. Even in a low-volume passing offense, a 30% target share is simply too much to ignore.
- Drake London @CIN -- London is a very talented player, but this Falcons offense just doesn't throw the ball enough for him to be more than a low-end Fantasy option. He somehow earned a 33% target share and had that turn into just 7.2 targets per game -- and just 6.0 over the past three.
- D.J. Moore vs. TB -- I still believe in Moore's talent, but I obviously can't keep recommending him as a starter at this point. Moore has been a very good Fantasy option on some very bad offenses in the past, so it says something about how bad this offense is that he can't even thrive here. They had six straight three-and-outs in Week 6. How can you trust him?
- Robert Woods vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. SEA
- George Pickens @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
- Chase Claypool @MIA
- Terry McLaurin vs. GB -- Look, say what you want about Taylor Heinicke, but I'm not sure he's a downgrade on Carson Wentz at this point. That being said, McLaurin has averaged just 7.8 yards per target with Heinicke as his quarterback compared to 8.8 overall for his career. The QB change doesn't really impact how I view McLaurin much, but that's because he's still a big-play dependent WR3 in a mediocre-to-bad offense. There's certainly potential for big weeks, but predicting them will always be a headache.
- Darius Slayton @JAX
- Garrett Wilson @DEN -- The Jets have a talented trio of receivers at the top of their offense, but Zach Wilson's return to the starting lineup has really halted their momentum. Corey Davis leads the group with a whopping 31.4 points in Wilson's three starts, while Garrett Wilson's five targets per game lead the group. I don't think you can rely on any of them at this point.
- Alec Pierce @TEN -- Pierce continues to impress, and he now has at least 12 PPR points in three straight games. I'm not sure we'll ever see the Colts as pass-heavy as they were in Week 6, when Matt Ryan attempted 58 passes in the win over the Jaguars, but Pierce has been good enough even in lower-volume games to at least belong in the Flex conversation.
- Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
- Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX -- We're going to see Robinson's role increase in the coming weeks as long as his knee holds up, and it was great to see him find the end zone despite a limited role in Week 6. He is by no means a must-start or even must-roster player, but Robinson is worth stashing if you've got a spot for him.
- Josh Reynolds @DAL
- D.J. Chark @DAL
- Marvin Jones vs. NYG
- Nico Collins @LV
- Mecole Hardman @SF
- Corey Davis @DEN
- Zay Jones vs. NYG
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
- DeVante Parker vs. CHI
- Richie James @JAX
- Nelson Agholor vs. CHI
- Cedrick Wilson vs. PIT
- Kyle Philips vs. IND
- Robbie Anderson vs. NO
- Russell Gage @CAR
- Elijah Moore @DEN