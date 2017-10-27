Fantasy Football Week 8: What you missed Thursday, with the ugly Dolphins' offense, and Anquan Boldin planning a comeback

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:

Matt Moore wasn't the answer for what ails the Dolphins

The body language police might have been happier with Moore's performance, but that's about the only place where the Dolphins benefited from Jay Cutler's absence. Moore was wholly ineffective Thursday night, going 25 for 44 for 176 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the blowout loss.

The Dolphins' offense had many of the same issues with Moore that it did with Cutler, namely a total lack of imagination. The Dolphins like to rely on their playmakers to do damage with the ball in their hands, leaving the quarterbacks with easy decisions on short throws, but that just hasn't worked out this season. Neither Cutler nor Moore has shown the ability to hit on the deep ball consistently, and defenses have been able to key in on the running game and short passes, leading to too many short drives that stall out before they ever really get going.

Head coach Adam Gase talked after the game about how the offense has just been too simple to work, and it's not clear what the answer is here. Cutler was signed specifically because of his knowledge of the offense, and Moore has enough experience in Gase's system that they should be able to run whatever they want, so it might be more of a talent issue than a schematic one. Either way, nothing the Dolphins have done has worked consistently, and it's taken a team we thought might have three Fantasy studs (Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Jay Ajayi) and turned it into one of the NFL's least dynamic units.

If Cutler is healthy enough to play, Gase said he will start in Week 9 against the Raiders. Parker should be healthy enough to play then as well, and his return could spark a fire. However, nothing we've seen this season makes me think the Dolphins are an offense worth getting excited about. Thursday was just the exclamation point on that sentence.

Joe Flacco was knocked out of the game

Late in the first half, Flacco scrambled for a first down, sliding near the marker to give himself up on the run. Kiko Alonso launched himself at Flacco, knocking his helmet off and leaving Flacco dazed on the field. He had to be helped off and taken the locker room, where he was unable to return to the game with a concussion.

Flacco finished the game 10 for 15 for 101 yards and a touchdown, and backup Ryan Mallett barely had to do anything in the 40-0 win, ultimately going 3 for 7 with 20 yards and a score. The Ravens went into the half up 20-0, and were able to rely on their running game to close the game out. That's the formula the Ravens would love to be able to rely on moving forward.

If Flacco's concussion lingers into Week 9, this Ravens offense would be even worse for Fantasy purposes. As bad as Flacco has been this season, there's no reason to think Mallett would be better, so let's hope the extra time off before their next game against the Titans is enough for him to recover from that scary hit.

Alex Collins is the best RB in Baltimore

We've certainly seen hints and flashes of what Collins can do, but consistent playing time has been hard to come by. However, with the Ravens looking to nurse a lead, Collins got a season-high 20 touches Thursday, and he dominated the Dolphins, rushing for 113 yards and add 30 more on a pair of catches.

Collins has looked like the Ravens' best back whenever he's gotten the opportunity, rushing for 6.0 yards per carry and racking up 478 yards on the ground through eight games. However, before his 18 carries Thursday night, Collins had just one game with more than 12 carries, as first Terrance West and then Javorius Allen have been the team's go-to guys in the running game. However, Collins has clearly been the most effective option in the rushing attack, and I would imagine he's earned the opportunity to lead the way moving forward.

That won't mean Allen is going away. He had 17 carries of his own Thursday (for just 55 yards), but will always be more effective in games where the Ravens need to throw the ball, as he has 32 receptions on the season. Thursday, he had just one catch, as the Ravens rarely passed the ball. He's a PPR option, while Collins looks like the better option in standard formats moving forward.

Other notes

Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) was back on the field… Maclin returned from his two-game absence to catch three of five passes thrown his way for 53 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown in the first half. He is worth keeping on the end of your bench, as a low-upside fill-in for injuries or bye weeks.



Maclin returned from his two-game absence to catch three of five passes thrown his way for 53 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown in the first half. He is worth keeping on the end of your bench, as a low-upside fill-in for injuries or bye weeks. Benjamin Watson (knee) was able to play… There was real concern Watson wouldn't be able to go Thursday, but he played through his knee injury and did just enough to justify a spot in Fantasy lineups. Watson caught just two passes for 6 yards, but managed to haul in a touchdown. He remains a low-end Fantasy option at tight end.



What else you need to know from around the NFL

Anquan Boldin is looking to make a comeback

Bolding is considering making his return to the field this season, and the Bills have given his agent permission to explore trades, according to ESPN. Boldin is looking remain close to his home in Florida, but this is the first indication since he announced he was leaving the Bills in August that he is looking to play.

The Bills will not allow Boldin to make visits, undergo a physical, or try out with other teams at this time, and they reserve to right to determine whether he will play elsewhere, since he is still under contract in Buffalo.

Boldin was essentially a tight end last season, operating mostly in the slot and doing nearly all of his damage in the red zone. However, he remained a tough cover there, scoring eight touchdowns on 67 catches (for 584 yards). It's hard to say he would have Fantasy value until we know where he might land, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on as he moves forward in his comeback attempt.

Michael Thomas (knee) was back at practice

When asked about the severity of the injury Thursday, Sean Payton downplayed any concerns about Thomas after he missed practice Wednesday. And Thomas backed that up by getting back on the practice field Thursday, albeit in a limited basis. Given that the team doesn't think the injury is serious, and Thomas is making progress during the week, it seems likely he will take the field Sunday. Keep an eye on Friday's practice just in case.

Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was unable to practice

Golladay seemed to be making progress, but he took a big step back Thursday, going from a limited participant to out. Coming off a bye, Golladay seemed to be on track to return after getting a limited practice in Wednesday, but he was downgraded Thursday. The decision will still come Friday, but his chances of playing have certainly taken a hit, which is a shame; he was primed to be a nice sleeper with Golden Tate expected out.

Matt Forte (knee) downgraded to limited practice

With veterans, it's always tough to tell when a limited practice session is a real cause for concern, or just a day off for someone who doesn't really need the reps anyway. Forte was a full participant in Wednesday's session, so we'll see how Friday goes before deciding what to do with him. He's been solid of late, catching 13 passes over his last two games, and Bilal Powell

Other notes