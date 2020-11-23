Hopkins made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Bengals.

Hopkins shook off a groin injury and was able to play in Week 11. It was another uninspiring effort by the 30-year-old kicker, however, as he's now made just 14 of 20 field-goal tries this year, so questions about his job security continue to loom large. Perhaps this will be the last straw, but Washington escaping with a win may cover up Hopkins' blemishes.