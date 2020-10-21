Coach Ron Rivera suggested Wright (shoulder) isn't likely to play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Rivera said both Wright and Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) will be held out of practice this week. The coach also mentioned that the injuries would give the team a chance to look at some other young players, so it sounds like both Wright and AGG are trending toward doubtful/out on the Week 7 injury report. Cam Sims and Robert Foster are the healthy depth options behind starting wideouts Terry McLaurin and Dontrelle Inman.