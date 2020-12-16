Wright caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's win over 49ers.
The 23-year-old also threw an incomplete pass during the third quarter on an attempted trick play. Wright went off with six catches for 59 yards Week 10, but he has only three catches for 21 yards over the past four games.
