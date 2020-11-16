Curl tied Kendall Fuller with a team-high eight total tackles, also recording one sack during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

Washington was virtually incapable of generating pressure on Matthew Stafford, with Curl's first-quarter sack representing his team's only QB hit of the entire contest. The seventh-round rookie from Arkansas has started four of his past six appearances, while racking up an impressive 19 tackles, three QB hits and two sacks in his two most recent outings against the Giants and Lions. Curl has struggled in coverage, surrendering an 80 percent completion rate on 20 targets thus far, but he also has proven to possess a nose for the football.