Sims secured one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks.

Sims has collected one reception in three of his past four outings. The 23-year-old's only multi-catch performance in that span, Week 13 against Pittsburgh, yielded 17 yards. Terry McLaurin (12 targets) and Cam Sims (eight) were the wideouts most involved in Washington's passing game, while the Kansas product finished tied in a distant third alongside Isaiah Wright. With nearly as many punt returns (21) as receptions (22) this season, Sims has a single touchdown and only one performance of more than 20 receiving yards since Week 2.