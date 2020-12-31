Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that McLaurin, who hasn't practiced this week due to a high-ankle sprain, "looked good" and "moved around" Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. "It was a positive step," Rivera added. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

During the open part of practice, McLaurin put in some time with Washington's training staff on the side, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Despite this and Rivera's comments, McLaurin has yet to make a noticeable step in his recovery from an injury that typically sidelines a player for multiple games. Still, Rivera seems to be holding out hope McLaurin will make a leap and put himself into a position to play Sunday in Philadelphia, a game that has postseason implications.