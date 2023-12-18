McLaurin recorded six receptions on 12 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.

McLaurin entered Sunday's matchup in particularly bad form, as he had failed to top 50 receiving yards in four consecutive games. He turned that around, however, as he managed his first 100-yard receiving game of the season and also found the end zone for the first time since Week 8. His touchdown came midway through the fourth quarterback from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and McLaurin narrowly missed a second score on a 48-yard reception on the next offensive possession. While it was a very positive performance for McLaurin, he could have a hard time following it up in a Week 16 matchup against the typically tough Jets' secondary.