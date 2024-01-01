McLaurin recorded four catches on six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

McLaurin was one of the few bright spots in the Washington offense, though his production came primarily on two plays on the same drive. He first caught a deep pass down the right sideline for 42 yards, and five plays later, he boxed out a 49ers defender to record a three-yard touchdown catch. McLaurin now has two scores in his last three games after recording only two touchdowns in the first 13 contests of the campaign.