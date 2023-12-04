McLaurin failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

McLaurin was kept off the stat sheet for the only the second time in his career, the first having come back in Week 14 of the 2021 season against the Cowboys. The veteran's target tally was also a season low, although it bears mentioning that Washington's air attack has a very underwhelming day as a whole with Sam Howell putting up just 23 pass attempts. McLaurin should be set to return a customary level of production following the Week 14 bye in a Week 15 road matchup against the Rams that should feature a much more conventional game script.