Coach Dan Quinn noted Tuesday that McLaurin tore his left patellar tendon during Monday's loss to the 49ers, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.

With McLaurin done for the season as the result of the injury, Stefon Diggs profiles as the Commanders' top wideout going forward. Also in the mix to see added reps in McLaurin's absence are Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey. Additionally, the team could look add depth at the position in the coming days. McLaurin, who is under contract with Washington through 2028, faces a lengthy recovery in in the coming months. Prior to sustaining his injury, McLaurin logged a team-high 230 receiving yards on 15 receptions (27 targets) with a TD over the course of five games.