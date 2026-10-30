McLaurin (knee) underwent surgery Friday to repair the torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The surgery was conducted in New York, and McLaurin has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season. His availability for the start of the 2027 campaign will also be in question, as the veteran wideout faces a lengthy rehab process. The Commanders will move forward with Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks atop the wideout depth chart this season.