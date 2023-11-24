McLaurin caught four of 11 targets for 50 yards in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The fourth-year wideout was second on the Commanders in targets behind Curtis Samuel's 12, but McLaurin faced tight coverage all day and couldn't do much with the volume. He nearly had a touchdown on a deep route early in the third quarter when the outcome of the game was still in doubt, but Stephon Gilmore was with him step for step and broke it up. McLaurin has still caught at least four passes in 11 straight games to maintain a steady floor in PPR formats, but he's gone three straight games without topping 50 yards and four straight without getting into the end zone. He'll likely need to come up big in Week 13 if the Commanders are going to keep pace with Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins.