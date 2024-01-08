McLaurin caught six of eight targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Cowboys.

It took until the fourth quarter, but McLaurin hauled in just enough production to reach 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season with 1,002. His 79 catches on the year also put him over 75 for the fourth straight campaign, a remarkable streak of consistency considering the revolving door the Commanders have had at quarterback during his career. McLaurin will likely be working with yet another new signal-caller, and a new coaching staff, in 2024, but this might be the one that sticks as Washington holds the second overall pick in a QB-rich draft class.