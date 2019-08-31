Geneo Grissom: Fails to make roster
Grissom was released by the Saints on Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Grissom was looking to earn a depth role with the Saints, after suiting up in 37 games for the Patriots the past four seasons. The 27-year-old will hope to latch on as a special teams contributor and depth defensive lineman with another team in the league.
