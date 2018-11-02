Patriots' Geneo Grissom: Week 9 status in question
Grissom (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Grissom has been limited in practice all week due to the lingering ankle injury which has caused him to miss four consecutive games. Mostly a special teams asset, Grissom is unlikely to see many defensive snaps even if he's able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
