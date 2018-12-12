Rosas made both his field-goal attempts and four of his five extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-16 rout of the Redskins.

Rosas converted from 35 and 23 yards on his respective field goals, bringing his record to an incredible 28 of 29 on the season. Although he'll be disappointed by missing his first extra point of the campaign, Rosas has still scored in double figures in three straight games, and his 109 points are tied for sixth among kickers league-wide.