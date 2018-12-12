Rosas made both his field-goal attempts and four of his five extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-16 rout of the Redskins.

Rosas converted from 35 and 23 yards on his respective field goals, bringing his record to an incredible 28 of 29 on the season. Although he'll be disappointed by missing his first extra point of the campaign, Rosas has still scored in double figures in three straight games, and his 109 points are tied for sixth among kickers league-wide.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...