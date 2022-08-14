Miller (wrist) has still not been put on IR, and was watching practice Sunday from the sidelines with a cast on, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Miller joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine, and quickly asserted himself as a force to make the roster. However, the rookie broke his wrist during practice Monday, derailing his progress. The fact that he hasn't been put on IR, and consequently forced to miss the rest of the season, shows Miller may have already done enough to prove he deserves a spot on the Giants' roster.