Robinson (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Robinson was limited in all three of New York's practices ahead of the Christmas Day showdown between NFC East rivals. The defensive tackle has 52 tackles (28 solo) through 14 games (10 starts).
