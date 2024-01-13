Robinson finished the campaign with 62 tackles (34 solo) and two defensed passes over 17 games.

Robinson's 62 stops marked the second-highest single-season total of his career, and he didn't miss a game for the second time in the past three seasons. His playing time picked up after New York traded Leonard Williams to Seattle at the end of October, and Robinson registered eight tackles -- a season-high mark -- in each of the Giants' two games following their Week 13 bye. The contract he signed to come to New York last April was a one-year deal; he probably won't carry a hefty price tag in free agency, though the Giants could decide to move on in favor of younger talent.