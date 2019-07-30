Giants' Cody Latimer: Could see more targets
With Corey Coleman out for the year, Sterling Shepard banged up and Golden Tate facing a four-game suspension, Latimer could have a more prominent role, especially early on.
A second-round pick in 2014, Latimer has never had a 20-catch season, but he's 6-2, 215 and fast (4.44 40), so there's a small chance he could do something should he see more opportunities. Bennie Fowler is also around, as is rookie Darius Slayton, though Slayton is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
