Latimer caught four of five targets for 33 yards during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Latimer saw an increased role on offense with Sterling Shepard (concussion) sidelined, and he turned that opportunity into modest production. When Shepard eventually returns to the starting lineup, Latimer figures to resume his usual depth role.

