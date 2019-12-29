Play

Ballentine (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ballentine was nursing the back injury that he suffered in last week's win over the Redskins, but will be ready for the season's final contest. With the 2019 sixth-round pick healthy, he's expected to assume his usual starting role at cornerback and on kick return.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends