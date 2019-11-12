Tomlinson racked up nine tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Tomlinson had his most productive output of the season, as he racked up his second sack of the season while playing just 43 total snaps. The 25-year-old only had 22 tackles through the first nine games of the season, so production against the Jets shouldn't be expected on a regular basis. He and the Giants will head into their bye week for Week 11.