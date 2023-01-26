Tomlinson tallied 42 tackles (20 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery while playing 13 regular-season games in 2022.
Tomlinson was limited to a career-low 523 defensive snaps due to his four-week hiatus with a calf injury midway through the season. Nevertheless, the 325-pounder still compiled over 40 tackles and two sacks for the fifth time in his six-year career. Tomlinson is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and, with Minnesota currently $24.5 million over the cap heading into the offseason, he could be set to play elsewhere during his age-29 season in 2023.
